Alessandra Sublet presents her amazing birthday present and entertains internet users!

Alessandra Sublet has just celebrated her 45th birthday. On the occasion, she received a surprising gift, to say the least, which greatly surprised her fans!
She is bright, smiling, funny, she loves to laugh and she proved it to us once again this Tuesday! It is indeed a Alessandra Sublet full of second degree who celebrated his 45th birthday on October 5, 2021. The host of It’s Canteloup, who recently made her debut as an actress for a fiction to be broadcast in 2022 on TF1, used Instagram to thank a number of people who thought of her on this day that celebrated her. And especially the one who gave him an unexpected present: a hot dog machine. On her profile, she not only shared the unique gift she received on this special day but also delivered a nice message of tolerance by addressing two of her exes.
A singular closeness with his exes
First, to the sponsor of this amazing machine, Jordan Deguen, with whom the host was in a relationship for one year until April 2021: “General tour! 45 years old and finally my hot dog machine. Thank you for the gift Jordan Deguen and happy birthday also my Jo (notice to the celebrity press: an ex maybe also a friend so let’s take it easy on the articles which are useless eh) “, warned the host of Mystery duos. Then the television woman spoke to her ex-husband, the film producer and father of her children Charlie and Alphonse. “Thank you to my friends whom I love and who are always by my side and to you for your messages. Thank you to my ex-husband Clément Miserez becausehear our two children wish me a happy birthday in the morning remains the most beautiful gift, love … love … love “
Especially with the father of her children
Alessandra Sublet and her former husband are remained on good terms, to the point of becoming friends (and even being confined together!). Their proximity, linked to a well-lived divorce, sometimes surprises those who observe it from afar. A good understanding which should make things easier on a daily basis, the facilitator not living with her children – nor even close to them. She had also been criticized for her choice to move to the South while her toddlers remained living with their father. “I want them to stay in their house with their friends, their school. And I will go back and forth. They won’t be unhappy, and neither will I.”, she had then declared.