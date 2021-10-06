Alleged assault of an intern of the CHU of Guadeloupe: the activist UGTG

A UTS-UGTG activist was placed in police custody on Tuesday at the Pointe-à-Pitre police station. Police investigations will be carried out, following a complaint filed against him by an intern at the CHUG. The video of the altercation between the two men had been very divided.

Nadine Fadel, with Jean-Marie Mavounzy

updated on October 5, 2021 at 6:24 p.m.



This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, the hearing of Séverin Foule, which started at 9:00 a.m., has changed. He is now placed in police custody.

The activist of the UTS-UGTG is the subject of a complaint, filed by an internal doctor of the University Hospital of Guadeloupe (CHUG), for physical assault. The facts concerned date back to Thursday, September 30, 2021 and took place in the parking lot of the CHUG.

Today, the man was detained at the Pointe-à-Pitre police station, where the police will hear him again, in the afternoon. There will be further investigation; technical, physical and confrontational investigations can take place.

His lawyer, Master Patrice Tacita, wants “wash the honor“from his client. He told Jean-Marie Mavounzy:

My client’s state of mind is a combative state of mind, of pride. He is proud to be there. He is aware of his responsibility (…). He knows that if he fails, all those who will be taken into custody after him will also fail. Maître Patrice Tacita, lawyer for Séverin Foule

New complaint against a UGTG activist

Today’s episode is synonymous with the return of UGTG activists to the Pointe-à-Pitre police station.

On September 28, they sat on site in support of Gaby Clavier, summoned following a complaint for death threats.

Today, it is therefore Séverin Foule who was the subject of a summons, as part of an open investigation, by the Prosecutor’s Office of Pointe-à-Pitre. The opportunity for him to give his version of the facts.

The Union of Health Workers (UTS), trade union section of the General Union of Workers of Guadeloupe (UGTG), considers that this is a new attempt to criminalize union action:





This new convocation of an activist of the UTS-UGTG, as part of the mobilization of agents against the health pass and the vaccination obligation, confirms that the State and its henchmen of hospitals, clinics and health services, as well as that SDIS intends to impose on us by force, terror and police violence its famous vaccine obligation. Claudine Maraton, secretary general of UTS-UGTG – press release 04/10/2021

A video that has gone viral

The charges against Séverin Foule took place on the sidelines of the mobilization of the UTS-UGTG, against the vaccine obligation, at the CHUG, on September 30.

That day, it was for a parking space that the conflict began, between the intern doctor (the complainant) and the union activist (the detainee). The alleged victim filmed the scene. A video that has gone viral, since it is widely shared on social networks.

The question that arises about these images, which are taken without the consent of the person being filmed, is the question of the distance that we must have, in relation to an image. Maître Patrice Tacita, lawyer for Séverin Foule

Séverin Foule explained himself, on the radio station of Guadeloupe La 1ère, after the incident. He denies having assaulted anyone. On the other hand, he says he did not tolerate being filmed:

Séverin Crowd: “He was on the ground. He was rolling around on the ground and he gripped his elbow, making it look like I was the one who did that …”.

This scene was condemned by the management of the CHU, but also by the director of the Regional Health Agency. Valérie Denux brings “all its internal support“, in that case.

Strong tensions are to be deplored, within and around the CHUG, in particular between hospital professionals. So much so that the Establishment Medical Commission signed a motion, during the weekend, against any excess, in particular the “verbal and physical assault“or the”intimidation“.