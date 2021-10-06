Amazon smashes the price of this PS5 compatible SSD

Big promotion on this SSD from Amazon! Indeed, with its reduction of -20%, it is offered for less than 145 €, which means that it is at the best price on the market! On top of that, it is compatible with the PlayStation 5!

The Crucial P5 1TB PS5-compatible SSD drops below € 145 at Amazon

This SSD from Crucial is part of this generation of storage media that is able to deploy high read and write speeds. Speeds that are perfectly suited for use with the PlayStation 5 and that increase its memory by 1TB!

The PS5 offers a little less than 1TB of storage, which means that with increasingly massive games, we quickly find ourselves having to select and delete the games in order to install the new ones.

To remedy this on PS4, we could install an HDD which allowed to increase the memory of the console. Just by plugging it in via USB, it is possible to store and launch your games.

However, on PS5 it’s not exactly the same. We must first of all turn to SSDs which offer a higher writing speed. And we cannot put just any model. Indeed, it is necessary that the latter meet specific criteria.

The Crucial P5 Plus meets these criteria except for one thing: it does not have a heat sink. However, you can find one to add here that will do. Equipped with 1TB of memory and with a write speed of up to 6600MB / s, this SSD is able to store, move and modify files quickly.

The Crucial P5 Plus SSD: details on this PS5 compatible SSD

This Solid State Drive (SSD) storage medium is a computer component that increases the memory of the elements to which you connect it.

Equipped with PCIe 4.0 technology, 3D NAND, it is an NVMe SSD in M.2 format. And this architecture allows it to develop a sequential read speed of 6600MB / s and a sequential write speed of 5000MB / s.





And it is these criteria that allow this SSD to be compatible with the PlayStation 5. With the latter, it is able to add 1 TB of memory, to store and to launch the games from this medium!

Currently offered at less than 145 €, this SSD is currently offered at the best price on the whole market!

And you can find a suitable heat sink here:

Everything you need to know about SSDs for PS5 How to increase the storage space of the PS5? There are two ways to increase the storage of your PS5, via an external hard drive (HDD) or via an SSD to insert into your console. However, it is only with an internal SSD that you will be able to launch the games. How to install an internal SSD on the PS5? To do this, you need a size 1 Phillips screwdriver. After making sure that the console is unplugged, lay it down and position it in front of you. Remove the cover and then unscrew the cover from the SSD expansion slot. Remove the screws, plug in the SSD and screw it in. All you have to do is close the cover of the space dedicated to the SSD and replace the outer cover. Plug the console back in and follow the instructions in the PS5 format utility so that you can use your new SSD. Which internal SSDs are compatible with the PS5? Currently, due to very strict rules for integrating an SSD, only a few PCIe 4.0 models may be suitable. With a heat sink, we will retain the SSD WD_Black SN850, and then, in the category without heat sink, you can count on the Sabrent 2Tb Rocket 4 Plus, the Samsung 980 Pro or the Crucial P5 Plus.