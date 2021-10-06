among the worst in decades

It has been decades since an ecological disaster of such magnitude occurred on the coast of California. It is believed to be the largest oil spill the state has seen in decades. Arriving on the beaches on Sunday October 3, it severely threatens the local fauna.

Shortly after the discovery of what the authorities rightly describe as an “environmental disaster”, birds and fish began to wash up on the shore, while a slick of 126,000 gallons of crude oil (approximately 476 961 liters) is choking the waters south of Los Angeles, after escaping from a damaged oil pipeline connected to an offshore platform.

A 15-mile stretch of coastline was closed to the public and fishing was halted, as crews scrambled to clean up one of California’s biggest oil spills in decades. At the moment, scientists are unaware of the overall impact this event will have on ecosystems, but it could be much worse than one can imagine, given that this same fauna is already partly threatened by climate change.

Beaches closed for months

Kim Carr, Mayor of Huntington Beach, warns the beaches could remain closed for weeks or even months. ” Our wetlands are degrading and parts of our coastline are completely covered with oil She said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said oil making up less than three percent of the oil spill’s plume – estimated to be 10.8 kilometers in length – had been recovered, and nearly two kilometers of containment booms had been deployed. .

” Sadly, we are starting to see oil-covered fish and birds washing up along our coastline. “, Including in protected wetlands, the city of Huntington Beach said on Sunday. Amplify Energy, the company that operates the pipeline, said Monday that “as a precaution all production and pipeline operations of the Beta field company have been halted.”

CEO Martyn Willsher pledged the company would do “whatever needs to be done” to deal with the spill, and said it has more than enough capacity to meet the associated costs. Willsher said a remotely operated vehicle had located the likely source of the leak and that divers would be on site Monday afternoon.

Authorities have reportedly been aware of the impending disaster since Friday

Officials have warned civilians not to touch or try to save any wildlife they find, but rather to call local authorities to alert them to animals affected by the oil. ” It is simply devastating to our marine life, our habitat, our economy, our entire community Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley said Sunday. ” Our natural habitat that we have spent decades building and creating is damaged in a single day “.





According to Los Angeles Times, authorities had been aware of the impending oil spill since Friday, October 1, raising questions as to the reasons for a late reaction, which only made the situation worse. The spill occurred near the Elly Platform, built in 1980. It is one of 23 oil and gas drilling platforms in federal waters off California.

This disaster has already revived a debate on the presence of oil platforms and pipelines near the coast of Southern California. ” The oil spill … is as tragic as it was preventable Said Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat who represents the region in the US Congress. ” This environmental disaster highlights the simple fact that where we drill, we spill. This will be devastating not only for our marine wildlife and ecosystem, but also for the livelihoods of our coastal communities, which rely on fishing, tourism and recreation. “.

Not to mention that the oil spills have marked California for decades … Indeed, the images of dead dolphins covered with oil and tar-soiled beaches off Santa Barbara in 1969 had aroused general repulsion. ” As long as these platforms and pipelines remain in place, our coastal communities will remain under threat from potential disasters like the ones we are currently seeing. Lowenthal adds.

Since then, California has not granted any oil drilling permits. But state jurisdiction extends only 5 kilometers offshore, and federally licensed oil and gas platforms dot the region’s seascape, many of which are easily visible from the shore. .

The age of some of these facilities has been criticized several times by environmentalists. According to them, some are rusty and poorly maintained, and the risks they present are significant. The nature of the current oil spill has not been determined, but leaks were detected in 1999 on the pipeline connecting two platforms, which was then operated jointly by Mobil and Shell. ” This is why the United States must end coastal oil drilling “, Write the Los Angeles Times in an editorial.