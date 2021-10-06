And humans realized that filling up with gasoline is more expensive with a barrel at $ 78

Far be it from me to drive the point home, but still. Even so, I remain totally flabbergasted when I see that “suddenly” we realize that the rise in the barrel will increase inflation. Inflation which, I remind you, scares us much more than getting on a bus without a mask and without hydroalcoholic gel. It is therefore official since yesterday, if you pay your full tank of gas 40% more expensive than this spring, it is because we live in an inflationary world. And if we live in an inflationary world, it’s because Powell is going to have to reduce market support and – perhaps – raise rates before he gets heavy on the Fed and before everything is out of control.

The Audio of October 5, 2021



https://www.investir.ch/app/uploads/laudio-du-5-october-2021.mp3

Download the podcast (.mp3)

Routing in order

So I’m not going to replay yesterday’s film for you, or give you the full list of what’s wrong. But I still encourage you to re-read yesterday’s column – just to see that inflation isn’t the ONLY problem we have, even though yesterday it seemed like the only thing that caught our attention was indeed the that going to the pump was going to cost more and that was probably just the beginning.

So yesterday oil broke up and everything else broke down. Inflationary fears have returned – well, note that I don’t care, every time I go to the gas station, I put 50 francs in gasoline. So for me it does not increase (thank you Pierre-André, I had to place it once) – still it is that yesterday the market took the measure of the fact that everything was going badly and that tomorrow, it will be worse . Investors have therefore sold everything with a slight preference for everything that “growth”, in other words: “the whole market has been smashed, but the Nasdaq more than the rest”.

Technically, it’s ugly. Fortunately, the Nasdaq has stopped falling sharply on the support of the bullish channel of the past few months and has yet to hit the 200-day moving average. That’s good, except when we see the rest of the shit that awaits us and that will inevitably appear in the media in the days that follow, the tension could increase even further. In any case, an American investment bank wasted no time; she did a survey of her clients and it turns out that now 54% think that we are going straight into the wall and that a crash is looming on the horizon, that inflation will eat their power away. purchase and that, suddenly, they will no longer be able to spend and consume like crazy.

The negativism that will save us

Rather, the fact that the belief that a crash is coming is gaining strength should be interpreted as good news instead, since we all know that crashes that occur when EVERYONE knows about it are about as common as electric cars that cover 1,000 kilometers on a single charge. Anyway, the atmosphere is rotten to start this month of October and even if we only remember the fact that oil is rising and inflation will start to hurt us and that Powell will MUST launch your Tapering, raise rates AND whip us with nettles, we must also remember that it’s not just that.

No, there is also the debt ceiling which stresses everyone, even if no one has had the courage to read an article on the subject until the end, it is so boring. There is also China which worries – as every day – we do not really know what to think of Evergrande which is suspended every five minutes and sometimes we say to ourselves: “what if global contagion was possible ??? “- after all, at the start of COVID, we all believed that it was a Chinese thing, made by and for the Chinese and that they would never export such a thing. So why not Evergrande? Yes, I know I draw parallels that are a bit far-fetched, but what do you want, we have to furnish well and find things to say.

So to keep it simple and try to be rational; we are realizing that there are a lot of things that are wrong to the right and to the left and that the fact that the barrel is flying away, just like natural gas, coal and all that goes to us to be used to heat us this winter, is not necessarily a good omen. Personally, I am clearing the forest near my house to have enough wood for the winter. But in the meantime, markets and investors are struggling to find any reason to believe it any longer.

Powell in unstable equilibrium

And then that’s not all. Beyond the fact that inflation is taking the elevator and that it is less and less “under control”, as Powell said, here is that Powell himself is losing control of his destiny and of his. job of President of the FED, since for a few days now, Madame Warren has been campaigning to remove him from her throne. So far, nothing very catastrophic, but the fears could become a little more vivid as we start to mention the name of one or one of his successors. For the moment, we are talking about Lael Brainard to replace him and fortunately, she is more “Dovish”, but if we start to release more “hawkish” names, it may get complicated.

Not to mention that for the moment we are talking “only” about Tapering and no rate hike, but imagine a tapering that begins on November 15, Powell who gets fired in February and is replaced by a “hawkish”, we will start talking about rate hikes for the spring. But let’s not get carried away. For the moment we must already take care of ending this month of October which seems very badly started and which could be quite ready to blow us up in the face.





To put it simply, yesterday was not good and we are in low spirits. Inflation is our number one problem, but it’s not the only one lining up to shoot this fall, which is starting in the worst possible way. And if we have to sum up yesterday’s day; you had to be long oil, long crypto and short the rest.

Japan in correction mode

In the technical jargon of the wonderful world of finance, it is said that when you have fallen more than 10% from the highs, it is a correction. As I speak, the Nikkei is down 9.98% from recent highs. They who had counted on a new government to change their lives and especially to throw them a new stimulus in millions of billions of yen, here things seem to turn sour (of rice) and that suddenly, the statements of some members of the government that rising oil prices could push up inflation, erode purchasing power and reduce corporate profits, has only moderately more investors.

It should be noted that the reaction of people is still quite interesting. No, because when you see WHY we’re going down this morning, you shouldn’t come and tell me it’s a surprise. A barrel of oil was not worth $ 10 yesterday and we woke up this morning at $ 78 !!! It looks like we’ve put our heads in the sand like an ostrich and suddenly, when we come out of the sand, we realize that everything has changed and it’s time to consider panicking. Still, Japan is on the verge of correction – I’ll leave it up to you to correct this column yourself at the end of the day. This is called an “interactive stock market chronicle” where the reader himself chooses the end or the meaning.

For the rest, China is closed until the end of the week while they test the concept of a week of vacation / a week of work, they are working almost less than France, and that is so much the better because suddenly it does not drop and it is Hong Kong which takes the blows. For the moment, the Hang Seng are trying to hold out on positive ground, but it is not easy with the shadow of Evergrande which continues to hover over the region. For the rest, let’s keep it simple: Gold does nothing – or not much, oil breaks up is close to $ 78, as for Cryptos, Bitcoin seems to regain some strength and could well titillate $ 50,000 in the coming hours.

News of the day

As for the news of the day, we talk a lot about Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp and the number of people who realized last night that they had no life and that it was time to get down to business. Twitter to have a back-up plan. Jokes aside, it’s quite impressive to see the number of testimonials from people who came close to hysterics last night. One who must have had even more pain is Zuckerberg who still “lost” 7 billion during the evening. Between its “Whistleblower” which vomits on Facebook on all the TV shows and the general blackout, even the recommendations to buy have failed to reverse the trend. Note again that even if we took 7 billion from Zuckerberg, he will still be able to go shopping tonight and the soup kitchen is not yet for tomorrow.

Elsewhere we also talk a lot about COVID and vaccines. Astonishing how we did not talk about it any more and that, now that everything is going badly and that it is official, we take the opportunity to put fuel on the fire. So, in terms of COVID, it will be necessary to remember that the boss of BIONTECH thinks that the virus will mutate and that in 12 months it will take another vaccine because it will no longer be useful – since we know that after six months it is as effective as sugar water and it is therefore IMPERATIVELY to inject a third dose of which we have no idea how long it will last. So if we understand correctly, he will mop up the stocks of vaccines, make a new one to fight against COVID 2.0 and be able to finish the interior decoration of the Yacht as well as the painting of his Private Jet.

Well, to be completely honest about vaccines, we will remember that the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine ALWAYS avoids serious forms, even after 6 months, but no longer prevents very well against infection. Note that it does not work against inflation either.

Otherwise Biden is heating up with China. The Trade War Made In Donald Trump seems to be making a comeback, we just hope Sleepy Joe doesn’t go to war with China. And then, in the series American justice is completely stupid, a jury condemned Tesla to 137 million damages to one of his ex-employees who had suffered “a racially hostile work environment”. I totally agree that Tesla should be penalized for this… but 137 million? Isn’t that completely stupid ???

Numbers of the day

In terms of economic figures, there will be plenty of PMI’s, then there will be Trade Balance in the USA, as well as ISM Non-Facturing and the daily radio show by Christine Lagarde who will say what she thinks of the conviction of Sarkozy. For the rest, it should be noted that Pepsi will publish its figures for the quarter and that the futures are slightly, but then very slightly up.

For the rest, I must admit that it is tense and that we have seen better days, but at the same time, every time we are on the brink, there are buyers who come to save the world. It would also be nice for them to move around a bit.

Have a great day and see you tomorrow!

Thomas Veillet

Investir.ch

“All the things I like to do are either immoral, illegal, or fattening.” —Alexander Woollcott, actor

