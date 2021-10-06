



Game news Animal Crossing New Horizons: The direct dedicated to Nintendo’s cardboard box is dated!

Sold nearly 34 million copies worldwide, Animal Crossing New Horizons is a huge hit for Nintendo. However, after the first year had passed, many players called for bigger updates to rekindle interest in the title.

A few weeks ago, Nintendo promised that new and free content is well planned for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, without saying more. It was finally during the very recent Nintendo Direct that the Kyoto firm announced that a Direct entirely dedicated to the game would take place in October. Today we learn about the date and time of this Animal Crossing New Horizons Direct. Nintendo therefore gives us see you on October 15 at 4 p.m.! No details on the type of content to expect, but we know that the broadcast will last about 20 minutes. However, a few things were revealed during Nintendo Direct. We know that Perchoir coffee will be back, nestled in the Thibou museum. It remains to be seen how it will be integrated, and what will accompany this addition!

Through MalloDelic, Writing jeuxvideo.com