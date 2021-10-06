annoyed, Cindy Poumeyrol lets go and pushes a little rant against this season of Koh-Lanta

Eliminated from Koh Lanta for a few weeks, Cindy continues to be an assiduous viewer of the All-Stars season of TF1. And like the public, she seems annoyed by Claude’s omnipotence …
Despite his performance and his status as an iconic adventurer, Claude Dartois never won Koh Lanta. So obviously, public expectations are high for this season of The legend, the All-Stars anniversary edition of TF1’s survival game. And for now, it does not disappoint. Skilled in strategy, stratospheric on the test of the obstacle course and the lazy one with a new record in the key … In short, Claude is the favorite. But episode after episode, this status seems to irritate the other adventurers somewhat. So, we saw Sam annoyed by his “big Brother“about his raft-building technique. Before the start of the season, adventurers were also reporting on the impact of social media on the shoot. Some of them indeed would not have dared to vote against” big fish “of the cast (of which Claude is undoubtedly part), for fear of online attacks …
“It’s Claude-Lanta!”
Other candidates, like Cindy Poumeyrol, then criticized the stranglehold of these icons on the adventure. Too close, too experienced, too closely knit … They would thus have “locked“the game. As for the public, it seems little by little to review its copy on Claude Dartois.”Undrinkable“,”disrespectful,“”he took the melon“… His attitude towards Sam on Tuesday greatly displeased. An adventurer who is too sure of himself or simply put too much forward in the editing of the show? Cindy has her ideas on the question. Tuesday evening, in the middle of the broadcast of the episode proposed on TF1, the eliminated candidate posted a photo of her television with a rather ironic comment: “It’s Claude-Lanta, it’s becoming unbearable. I bet Clémence Castel will be eliminated tonight. I think I’ll stop watching. 😂 It’s too much (that’s too much, editor’s note). “
“All that makes him less endearing”
In video, Cindy continues: “I’m dropping out. We are bored, we have the impression that the game is done from the start. Everything revolves around Claude. It is clear that he is above. Sportingly already and then on the camp one feels that it has a hold on the adventurers. Same Coumba who has a strong personality the following. Christelle, I don’t even talk about it. Sam calling him ‘Chef’. All this makes him less endearing“, estimates the mother of the family. Conversely, by her flaws and her desire to get out of it despite her delicate situation in the camp, Clémence Castel finds full favor in her eyes.