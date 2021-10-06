Apolline de Malherbe explains after making a comparison to Hitler against Cyril Hanouna

This Wednesday, October 6 in Apolline Morning, Cyril Hanouna was taken aback by the journalist who wondered if the host of C8 could have invited Hitler in his broadcasts. Joined by Puremedia, Apolline de Malherbe reacted to this daring comparison.
A dubious comparison. This Wednesday, October 6, Cyril Hanouna was the guest ofApolline Morning on RMC to promote his book, titled What the French told me. Co-written with political columnist Christophe Barbier, this essay aims to take the pulse of society a few months before the presidential election. During the interview, the C8 host claimed he wanted to invite all political figures on his shows while saying he was aware of making everyone sympathetic. “I regret it sometimes, but I can’t change … It will always be like this. I find it hard, when I invite someone, to bump into them or be mean to them. I can winnow but I’m never mean. It’s more of the valve and it’s true that I have trouble pushing “, he blurted out.
A daring comparison
Faced with these statements, Apolline de Malherbe then asked him: “You say you can sit at the devil’s table if you have a long spoon. But you also say that there is a cool side to everyone and it’s true that, maybe I’ll sound grotesque saying that, but it’s true that Hitler I imagine if you just talk to him about dogs or food, he can be nice. ” Taken aback, Cyril Hanouna was somewhat annoyed by asserting that the German dictator had nothing to do with his words. “Here you are talking about someone who has crossed the limits and we can not catch up with him,” he exclaimed.
Apolline de Malherbe reacts
This daring comparison therefore caused the surprise of Cyril Hanouna but also that of Internet users. Apolline de Malherbe was therefore explained to Puremedia in order to clarify his thought. The journalist claims to have just bounced back to the statements of her guest who explained that he wanted to receive everyone on his shows regardless of political opinions. “When the Taliban come to power, should we interview them or not? Could we have questioned Bin Laden? This is a question that all journalists ask themselves“, she affirms to our colleagues before concluding:”Is everyone equal? I do not have the answer, but it is a question that seems extremely important to me. Cyril Hanouna is looking for the same thing as me: to give a voice to all French people. I work without a net and live“.