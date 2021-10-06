At ArianeGroup, the fear of a slow death at the Vernon site

” Hi all. My name is Elon Musk. I am the founder of SpaceX. In five years, you are dead ”. This Monday, many employees of the Vernon site had in mind the sentence uttered by the American businessman in 2006 in front of the world space elite gathered in Washington. And some were not far from thinking that the prognosis was correct. Despite the reassuring remarks of Bruno Le Maire, morale is at its lowest in the Normandy factory since the management of ArianeGroup confirmed, at the end of September, the transfer of production of the Vinci, the future engine of the upper stage of ‘Ariane 6, at the Ottobrunn site in Germany.

For the first time in the history of the establishment, the cradle of the European space adventure, several hundred site employees took to the streets of Vernon: stronghold of the overseas minister Sébastien Lecornu, also a rising star of Macronie. Led by an inter-union, the demonstrators gathered at the foot of the model of the European launcher inaugurated a few days earlier by the minister. In the crowd, many bitter faces. ” This is the first time in my life that I manifest, but now it starts to do a lot »Confided Catherine, a non-unionized forty-something, an executive in support services.

“Fish rots through the head”

Explanation. With 2,000 employees in the 1980s, and fewer than 1,000 today, the factory which still manufactures the Vulcain engine for the Ariane 5 has seen its wing reduced year after year. And, the movement seems to be accelerating. Since 2017, 230 positions (including 80 executives) have been abolished there according to staff representatives who mention ” skills loss and gradual depletion of resources “. ” The relocation of the Vinci that we have developed is the last straw that broke the camel’s back »Plague Ludovic Blanchard, one of the spokesperson for the intersyndicale.

In reality, the site is the victim of the cost hunt led by ArianeGroup in the hope of competing with Elon Musk’s reusable rocket, the prices of which seem unbeatable. But rare are those who, in Vernon, think that the delay can be made up. All the more so since the first launch of Ariane 6 was postponed from July 2020 to November 2022. ” As usual, the fish rots from the head. We are paying the price for the bad industrial and political choices of Europeans »Denounces Serge Livi, CFDT delegate, in post for nearly forty years in the factory.

The uncertain promises of the Prometheus

In the absence of the Vinci which they seem to have mourned, the unions are now demanding assurances on the production of Prometheus: the engine low cost and reusable for the next generation of the Ariane under development for the European Space Agency (ESA). A first demonstrator should be tested by the end of the year in Vernon. But staff representatives fear that its more labor-intensive manufacture will then fall to the Germans, despite the promises of ArianeGroup CEO, Hubert André Roussel, to entrust it to the Normandy site.





The unions are all the more justified in doubting that there is no guarantee that the program desired by Safran and Airbus will come to an end. Several European leaders are indeed expressing reservations about the viability of the model despite the 15 million reinjected by France to accelerate its development *.

” The Promothéus, if it ever exists, will not be launched until 2030. By then, do you think Elon Musk will have waited for us? Serge Livi asks aloud.

Good question which should also prevent the members of the European Space Agency from sleeping.

* The announcement was made by Emmanuel Macron during a visit to the Vernon plant on January 12.

