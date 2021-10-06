at least 16 soldiers killed in the center of the country

The Malian army said in a statement “a complex attack” with an improvised explosive device against its troops.

At least 16 Malian soldiers were killed Wednesday, October 6 in central Mali in an alleged jihadist attack, AFP learned from security and medical sources.

Read alsoMali: the junta negotiates with Russian mercenaries

A previous assessment of the Malian army reported a “provisional toll of 5 dead and 8 injured“In its ranks, during a”complex IED attack(Improvised explosive device) against her troops at the end of the morning, of which she did not specify the location.

“The new death toll is 16 dead and 10 injured, including serious casesA security source told AFP about the attack that occurred on the road between Bankass and Bandiagara. This assessment was confirmed by a source at the Bandiagara community health center, stressing that the 16 bodies were in the mortuary of this locality. On September 28, five Malian gendarmes who escorted a convoy from a mining company were killed in an attack between Sébabougou and Kwala, in western Mali.





Claimed by a group linked to Al-Qaeda

This attack was then claimed by the Support Group for Islam and Muslims (GSIM or Jnim in Arabic), linked to Al-Qaeda. The GSIM also claimed responsibility for another attack on an army medical evacuation convoy in the center of the country, which claimed the lives of four Malian soldiers, as well as an ambush on September 12 in the circle of Macina, in the same region, in which five soldiers had perished.

Since the outbreak of independence and jihadist rebellions in the North in 2012, Mali has been plunged into a multifaceted turmoil that has left thousands dead, including many civilians, despite the support of the international community and the intervention of forces of the United Nations. ‘UN, French and African. The violence, interwoven with inter-community conflicts, spread from the north to the center of the country, which has become its main focus, then to neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.