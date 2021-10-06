Audiences 8 pm: With the champion of the “12 strokes of noon”, Cyril Hanouna at more than 1.5 million on C8 – “C to you – The sequel” still climbs to more than 700,000 on France 5

Yesterday evening at 8 p.m. on TF1, Gilles Bouleau was at the presentation of a new edition of the News. On France 2, the edition was provided by Anne-Sophie Lapix on France 2. On France 3, viewers could follow an episode of “Plus belle la vie”, while M6 broadcast “Scenes of households”.

France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.