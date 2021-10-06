More

    Audiences 8 pm: With the champion of the “12 strokes of noon”, Cyril Hanouna at more than 1.5 million on C8 – “C to you – The sequel” still climbs to more than 700,000 on France 5

    Yesterday evening at 8 p.m. on TF1, Gilles Bouleau was at the presentation of a new edition of the News. On France 2, the edition was provided by Anne-Sophie Lapix on France 2. On France 3, viewers could follow an episode of “Plus belle la vie”, while M6 broadcast “Scenes of households”.

    France 5, C8 and TMC broadcast, like last season, their talk shows. On France 5, this season, Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine offers a “C to you” extended until prime-time. On C8, Cyril Hanouna and his band continue to host the prime-time access of the Canal Plus group channel. On TMC, Yann Barthès talks about today’s news with his journalists, guests and reports to shed light on the world around us.


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Gilles Bouleau
    25.9% market share

    5,758,000 viewers


    The 8 p.m. newscast – Anne-Sophie Lapix
    21.9% market share

    4,641,000 viewers


    Scenes of households
    16.1% market share


    3,738,000 viewers


    More beautiful life
    11.8% market share

    2,724,000 viewers


    Daily – Part 2
    7.3% market share

    1,672,000 viewers


    TPMP – part 2
    6.7% market share

    1,538,000 viewers


    C to you, next
    3.4% market share

    763,000 viewers


    The Marseillais VS The rest of the world
    2.7% market share

    599,000 viewers


    As an aside
    0.5% market share

    112,000 viewers

