Audiences: “Alex Hugo” leader ahead of “Koh-Lanta” on the rise, good score for the F2 doc, C8 well followed

The best adventurer of the evening is still him. Tuesday evening, on France 3, “Alex Hugo” won first place in the hearings thanks to a replay. A week after his arrival with fanfare on the channel, the hero embodied by Samuel Le Bihan was able to count on 4.60 million faithful, for an audience share of 21.4% according to Médiamétrie (5.8% on the FRDA -50). They were on average 5.87 million at the rendezvous last Tuesday (26.0% of 4+ and 6.9% of FRDA-50).

TF1 is second with the sixth episode of “Koh-Lanta: La Légende”, presented by Denis Brogniart. The entertainment produced by Adventure Line Productions brought together 4.13 million people and 22.3% of the public. On the commercial target of women under the age of fifty (FRDA-50), the program has achieved a market share of 38.7%. Last Tuesday, this all-star season was followed by 3.91 million followers (19.5% of 4+ and 34.3% of FRDA-50).





France 2 follows with a new documentary “France, the fabulous journey”, narrated by Philippe Torreton. This journey through time to understand the natural history of our country attracted 2.99 million curious people until 10:40 p.m., i.e. a market share of 13.9% (7.1% on the FRDA-50). A week ago, the magazine “The extraordinary powers of the human body” had been viewed by only 1.38 million French people (6.6% of the public and 7.7% of the FRDA-50).

M6 weak with cinema replay

M6 brings up the rear with the screening of the film “Les petits mouchoirs”. The bloodstrokes of the character played by François Cluzet amused 1.20 million moviegoers, which represents an audience share of 6.3% on 4+ and 10.1% on FRDA-50. The French feature film “With open arms” entertained 1.55 million fans last week (7.0% of 4+ and 11.7% of FRDA-50s.

Also in prime time, on C8, the film “Rio Lobo” was watched by 812,000 people, for a market share of 4.3% on 4+ and 0.8% on FRDA-50. On RMC Story, a new issue of the magazine “La face cachée de”, this time devoted to conspirators, gathered 167,000 viewers under the leadership of Rachid M’Barki (0.8% of 4+ and 1.0% of FRDA- 50).

The hearings of the evening of Tuesday, October 5, 2021

1. France 3 / “Alex Hugo” (4,599,000 / 21.4%)

2. TF1 / “Koh-Lanta: The Legend” (4,129,000 / 22.3%)

3. France 2 / “France the fabulous trip” (2,993,000 / 13.9%)

4. M6 / “Small handkerchiefs” (1,203,000 / 6.8%)

5. C8 / “Rio Lobo” (812,000 / 4.3%)

6. Arte / “Propaganda: The New Manipulators” (534,000 / 2.4%)

7. NRJ 12 / “47 Ronin” (520,000 / 2.6%)

8. TMC / “90 ‘Surveys” (519,000 / 2.5%)

9. TFX / “The coup of the century” (492,000 / 2.3%)

10. W9 / “The most dangerous roads in the world” (478,000 / 2.1%)

11. France 5 / “Health survey: Medical errors, the fight for the truth” (467,000 / 2.2%)

12. 6ter / “Hawaii 5-0” – 1st episode (462,000 / 2.1%)

13. CStar / “The role of his life” (389,000 / 1.9%)

14. RMC Découverte / “Chinon, the fortress with three castles” (279,000 / 1.3%)

15. Gulli / “The Adventures of Tintin” – 1st episode (270,000 / 1.2%)

16. TF1 Séries Films / “A French Affair” – 1st episode (208,000 / 0.9%)

17. Darling 25 / “Snapped: Murderous Siblings” (168,000 / 0.7%)

18. RMC Story / “The Hidden Face of” (167,000 / 0.8%)