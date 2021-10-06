Auschwitz: anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on nine barracks of the Nazi concentration camp

Spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti has been found on nine wooden barracks in the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz in present-day Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum said on Tuesday.

These inscriptions represent “a revolting attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in the history of mankind”, he underlines. The graffiti includes “two references to the Old Testament often used by anti-Semites, and denial slogans” written in English and German.

Call for witnesses

Museum officials reported the facts to the police and are analyzing the footage from the CCTV cameras. They also asked visitors who may have witnessed the incident or who were around the barracks to come forward and send photos.



The graffiti will not be removed until the police have completed their investigation. According to the museum, security at the 170 ha site has been constantly reinforced, but the institution’s budget has been affected by the health crisis linked to Covid-19.