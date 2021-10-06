Auschwitz: anti-Semitic graffiti discovered on nine barracks of the Nazi concentration camp

Spray-painted anti-Semitic graffiti has been found on nine wooden barracks in the Nazi concentration camp of Auschwitz in present-day Poland, the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum said on Tuesday.
These inscriptions represent “a revolting attack on the symbol of one of the greatest tragedies in the history of mankind”, he underlines. The graffiti includes “two references to the Old Testament often used by anti-Semites, and denial slogans” written in English and German.
Call for witnesses
Museum officials reported the facts to the police and are analyzing the footage from the CCTV cameras. They also asked visitors who may have witnessed the incident or who were around the barracks to come forward and send photos.
The graffiti will not be removed until the police have completed their investigation. According to the museum, security at the 170 ha site has been constantly reinforced, but the institution’s budget has been affected by the health crisis linked to Covid-19.
Some 1.1 million people, mostly Jews, perished in this death camp set up on Polish soil by Nazi Germany during World War II. Despite the years which pass and also age the accomplices of the Nazi regime, justice continues its work: thus has just opened the trial of Irmgard Furchner, 96 years old, former employee of a concentration camp.