    Auvergne Rhône Alpes: what are the Covid figures for the region today?

    Health


    By Julie M. Updated October 5, 2021 7:33 PM Posted October 4, 2021 7:15 PM

    What is the health situation in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes this Wednesday, October 6, 2021? We discover together the indicators that make it possible to assess the evolution of the epidemic in the departments of Ain (01), Allier (03), Ardèche (07), Cantal (15), of Drôme (26), Isère (38), Loire (42), Haute-Loire (43), Puy-de-Dôme (63), Rhône (69), Savoie (73) and Haute-Savoie (74).

    In the region ofAuvergne-Rhône-Alpes, this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 on Hospital occupancy rate is 19% and the R effective, i.e. the basic reproduction rate of a virus, i.e. the number of people who can potentially be infected by an individual infected with a virus is 1.

    Death in hospital : 12.127 (+7)

    • Ain : 641 (+1)
    • Combine : 601 (0)
    • Ardeche : 508 (0)
    • Cantal : 143 (+1)
    • Drome : 807 (+1)
    • Isere : 1.852 (+1)
    • Loire : 1.420 (0)
    • Haute-Loire : 266 (0)
    • Puy de Dome : 779 (+1)
    • Rhône : 3.319 (+1)
    • Savoy : 723 (+1)
    • Haute-Savoie : 1.068 (0)

    Number of people who received a first dose of vaccine: 6.045.637 (+3.090)

    • Ain : 412.544 (+204)
    • Combine : 280.192 (+167)
    • Ardeche : 240.382 (+202)
    • Cantal : 118.531 (+30)
    • Drome : 404.196 (+149)
    • Isere : 907.510 (+399)
    • Loire : 602.325 (+281)
    • Haute-Loire : 168.639 (+108)
    • Puy de Dome : 498.989 (+257)
    • Rhône : 1.467.799 (+762)
    • Savoy : 329.976 (+165)
    • Haute-Savoie : 614.554 (+366)

    Percentage of the population who received a first dose of vaccine: 75.3%

    • Ain : 62.8%
    • Combine : 84.6%
    • Ardeche : 73.5%
    • Cantal : 83.0%
    • Drome : 77.6%
    • Isere : 71.7%
    • Loire : 78.8%
    • Haute-Loire : 74.3%
    • Puy de Dome : 75.6%
    • Rhône : 78.2%
    • Savoy : 76.3%
    • Haute-Savoie : 74.2%

    Number of people who received a second dose of vaccine: 5.876.521 (+7.107)

    • Ain : 393.167 (+531)
    • Combine : 271.267 (+386)
    • Ardeche : 231.913 (+444)
    • Cantal : 115.688 (+51)
    • Drome : 391.602 (+500)
    • Isere : 881.810 (+868)
    • Loire : 581.029 (+463)
    • Haute-Loire : 164.309 (+181)
    • Puy de Dome : 487.593 (+452)
    • Rhône : 1.439.726 (+1.826)
    • Savoy : 322.127 (+310)
    • Haute-Savoie : 596.290 (+1.095)


    Percentage of the population who received a second dose of vaccine: 73.2%

    • Ain : 59.8%
    • Combine : 81.9%
    • Ardeche : 70.9%
    • Cantal : 81.0%
    • Drome : 75.2%
    • Isere : 69.7%
    • Loire : 76.0%
    • Haute-Loire : 72.4%
    • Puy de Dome : 73.9%
    • Rhône : 76.7%
    • Savoy : 74.5%
    • Haute-Savoie : 72.0%

    Number of people currently hospitalized: 568 (-1)

    • Ain : 43 (-4)
    • Combine : 12 (+1
    • Ardeche : 12 (+4)
    • Cantal : 5 (-1)
    • Drome : 33 (+1)
    • Isere : 82 (-2)
    • Loire : 71 (-1)
    • Haute-Loire : 27 (0)
    • Puy de Dome : 36 (-1)
    • Rhône : 164 (+5)
    • Savoy : 30 (+1)
    • Haute-Savoie : 53 (-4)

    Number of people currently in intensive care: 108 (-8)

    • Ain : 4 (-1)
    • Combine : 1 (0)
    • Ardeche : 1 (0)
    • Cantal : 1 (-1)
    • Drome : 5 (-2)
    • Isere : 14 (0)
    • Loire : 10 (-1)
    • Haute-Loire : 2 (-1)
    • Puy de Dome : 36 (-1)
    • Rhône : 53 (+1)
    • Savoy : 4 (0)
    • Haute-Savoie : 9 (-1)

    Test positivity rate: 1.0%

    • Ain : 0.6%
    • Combine : 0.3%
    • Ardeche : 0.6%
    • Cantal : 1.4%
    • Drome : 1.4%
    • Isere : 0.7%
    • Loire : 0.4%
    • Haute-Loire : 1.5%
    • Puy de Dome : 1.3%
    • Rhône : 1.1%
    • Savoy : 1.5%
    • Haute-Savoie : 1.6%

    7 rolling days incidence rate: 47.7

    • Ain : 55.0
    • Combine : 21.7
    • Ardeche : 60.3
    • Cantal : 32.9
    • Drome : 62.0
    • Isere : 36.6
    • Loire : 31.3
    • Haute-Loire : 33.5
    • Puy de Dome : 38.8
    • Rhône : 58.2
    • Savoy : 42.5
    • Haute-Savoie : 63.0

