Availability of the Microsoft Xbox Series X: No better before 2022 and more …

Graphics cards or consoles, even combat, impossible to easily find such products in physical store or online. The availability for these products is just calamitous and in addition we know that it will not get better anytime soon.

Besides, Phil spencer, the Xbox Boss says: “I think it’s probably too isolated to talk about it as just a chip problem. When I think about, what does it mean to get the parts necessary to build a console today, and then get it to the markets where the demand is, there are multiple kind of pinch points in that process. And I think regretfully its going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year.

The thing that’s most disappointing is just the fan disappointment. People really want this new generation of consoles they’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders and they want the new functionality. We’re working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while. “





