award-winning chemistry catalysts

The co-winner of the Nobel Prize in chemistry Benjamin List applauded by his colleagues at the Max-Planck Institute in Mülheim (Germany), October 6, 2021. INA FASSBENDER / AFP

If the Nobel jury for physiology and medicine did not want to celebrate too early the revolution of messenger RNA vaccines, their colleagues in chemistry, who could have “stolen” this prize from them, as these vaccines also contain biochemical innovations, abstained. On Wednesday October 6, they decided to crown another revolution, launched by the German Benjamin List (Max-Planck Institute in Mülheim) and the Scottish David MacMillan (Princeton University), both born in 1968, who independently invented a new way of synthesizing molecules. The second laureate is even at the origin of the name of this new field of research: “asymmetric organocatalysis”, that is to say the art and the way of accelerating chemical reactions using catalysts. selective organic. These last three words ask everyone to stop there to take the measure of these breakthroughs.

“Catalysis” first, which means that a small amount of chemical is added to a mixture in order to facilitate marriage between reagents. The auxiliary participates, but reappears at the end of the reaction. Proof of the importance of this concept, seven Nobel Prizes in chemistry have already been awarded before this one to catalysis reactions.





“Organic” then, which emphasizes that these new catalysts are composed of carbon, like biological matter. Before the work of these two chemists, two major families of catalysts existed. Those that come from living things, therefore organic, like enzymes, large proteins that perform chemical feats in our cells by synthesizing, eliminating and assembling a bunch of molecules. But these enzymes are fragile, requiring special handling conditions, difficult for industrial processes.

The other family is that of metals, therefore non-organic, the most famous representatives of which are platinum or palladium, which in car exhaust pipes reduce the harmfulness of the gases emitted, for example. This time, it is the cost, the rarity, even the toxicity that limits their use.

© JOHAN JARNESTAD / THE ROYAL SWEDISH ACADEMY OF SCIENCES

Then there is the third word, “selective”. Molecules, assemblies of several atoms of carbon, nitrogen, hydrogen, oxygen, etc., have a shape in space. Sometimes this shape and its mirror image, such as the right hand and the left hand, do not overlap. A boxing glove with a right hand does not fit on the left hand. This so-called chirality property is not trivial. Two molecules with the same chemical formula, but images of each other in a mirror, can smell one of curry, the other of mint, or orange for one, lemon for the other. Worse, one can be hallucinogenic and the other not. Or toxic or beneficial, like the infamous example of the sedative thalidomide in the 1960s, the poor form of which caused birth defects.

