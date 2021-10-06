Barça has a small fortune to spend in the transfer window

FC Barcelona will only have 16 million euros to strengthen its workforce in January.

According to Mundo Deportivo, FC Barcelona have 16 million euros to spend in the next January transfer window. England striker Raheem Sterling is on the club’s winter wish list.

Although the payroll at Camp Nou has fallen from 382 million euros to 97 million euros, the club have reportedly opened the door to a signing in early 2022.

Catalan media Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca’s priority is a striker. Sterling and RB Leipzig player Dani Olmo are reportedly at the top of the list.





To date, the Man City player seems more inclined to join Catalonia. Dani Olmo, who impressed Spain at Euro 2020, is reportedly offered at a higher price. Sterling is no longer a key man for Pep Guardiola and was already set to leave over the summer.

Last summer, sporting director Mateu Alemany tried to sign Sterling, but Barcelona had to settle for Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong.

Barca will make another attempt in January and are confident that City will open negotiations regarding the player’s departure, provided a good offer is submitted.