Barcelona: Griezmann at the heart of an incredible announcement!

On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​we communicated this Wednesday the details of a very precise study on the accounts of the Catalan club. And the case of Antoine Griezmann was brought up with an incredible story.

The rumors were not far from the reality, since this Wednesday, the FC Barcelona presented their accounts and they are not good. With a drop in income of 224 million euros, and a rise in spending reaching a record 1.1 billion euros, Barca have a total deficit of 481 million euros at the end of the 2020 season. -2021. Of course, everything is blamed on the old management, and Josep Mario Bartomeu. Ferran Reverter, general manager of FC Barcelona, ​​detailed all of these figures with many revelations. And in particular one which concerns the transfer of Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid to Barça during the 2019 transfer window for 120 million euros, a year after having failed in this operation.

Ferran Reverter scrutinized the economic situation of Barça.

In particular the transfer of Antoine Griezmann where the old management realized that "the night before they were recruited, they realized they had no money to pay for the transfer …"

An emergency loan of 85ME for the transfer of Griezmann

The current Barcelona general manager explains that the leaders of the Catalan club were so keen to sign Antoine Griezmann two years ago that they had not really checked if they could pay the full financial cost of this transfer to the Cochoneros. And a few hours before the official signing of the striker tricolor, it turned to panic in the offices of the Blaugrana. ” The very night Griezmann was signed, executives realized they couldn’t afford the transfer. They went to get a loan of 85 million euros to cover the cost of the operation », Explains Ferran Reverter, who says it was the same problem when signing Philippe Coutinho.