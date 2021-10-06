More

    Battlefield 2042: How to Unlock a Tank, Fighter, or Chopper

    Battlefield 2042: How to Unlock a Tank, Fighter, or Chopper

    That’s it, if you’ve pre-ordered the game, you’ve already been able to get your hands on the Battlefield 2042 beta since this morning! If not, be patient, it will soon be. Here, we will see how you will be able to unlock vehicles such as tanks, helicopters or fighter planes in your games.

    Where do I go to unlock vehicles in Battlefield 2042?

    The first thing to know is that there are a whole bunch of vehicles that you are going to be able to find in your games of Battlefield 2042. Some, like cars or quads, can be found on the different points to be defended on the map, but not everyone.

    Indeed, you have surely noticed that players drive tanks, helicopters or even fighter planes and yet, it is impossible to find them on the usual points. Well, that’s perfectly normal since you have to go to headquarters.

    It is by appearing at point HQ that you will be able to unlock a tank, a fighter plane or a helicopter. However, it is important to note that each of these vehicles has a maximum number of simultaneous spawns on the map. Therefore, the one you want may not be available at the moment!


    About Battlefield 2042

    Summary of our complete guide to Battlefield 2042

