Battlefield 2042 Preview: The REAL next gen on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series?

After long months of waiting, we were finally able to get our hands on Battlefield 2042. This preview was nothing more or less than early access to the Open Beta phase which will be held from 8 to 9 October and 6 to 9 for players who have pre-ordered the title. We were therefore able to discover the content that will be presented to everyone in the coming days. These are our impressions.

Preview conditions This preview session lasted 3 hours. We played the beta a few days in advance by running the game directly on our machine. The videos in this article were captured in “elevated”, directly on a computer equipped with a GTX 3070 and 32GB of RAM, via the OBS software.

Bigger

This beta takes place on the Orbital map, located in Kourou in French Guiana. This large dynamic map involves the launch of a rocket and an imposing tornado to disrupt the clashes. The 128 players can choose between 4 different agents: Mackay, Falck, Boris and Casper. Everyone has their own gadget and is more or less useful depending on the situation. Mackay’s grapple allows him to move very quickly, Falck heals his allies from a distance, Boris defends a position using his turret, and Casper retrieves information with his flying drone. It is the Conquest mode that has logically been selected to give a taste of the BF experience. This historical mode requires players to capture different points on the map to bring down the number of opponent’s tickets. The first to 0 loses the game.

There is no doubt that you are playing a Battlefield when you launch 2042 for the first time. All the elements that made the license successful are present and it is a pleasure to take part in these large-scale clashes. It takes a gigantic card to hold the 128 “no-pats” who are pulling the plug. Wherever he goes, the player is guaranteed to find the confrontation or an objective to capture. An epic wind blows over the battlefields when, after climbing a hill, tanks, helicopters and dozens of soldiers are found blasting each other across hundreds of yards of terrain. The clashes take on disproportionate scales and it’s hard not to be immersed in the hell of the battlefield. This is mainly due to the technical mastery of the studio. We tend to take it for granted, but we must once again underline the exceptional sound design of this episode. This is an area in which DICE has become a master over the years and it is clear that it is not about to change. The balls fuse, ricochent, whistle according to the distance while the violence of certain impacts shock the player. Getting a headshot several hundred yards away is chilling. The approach of a helicopter is enough to cause chills. From a visual point of view, it’s hard to deny that Battlefield 2042 is a very beautiful game. The models are detailed, the structures credibly destroy themselves, the lighting and smoke effects are very successful… But the real stars of this opus are undoubtedly the meteorological effects.

More beautiful

On Orbital, dynamic weather will directly impact the artistic direction of the map but also the overall readability of the action. When a storm approaches, the driving rain and strong wind make it harder to spot your opponents. The players are therefore more careful and try to differentiate the sound of footsteps in the grass from that of the rain sliding on the leaves. This therefore makes it possible to modify its approach and make certain areas that are difficult to access much easier to challenge. It is sometimes possible that a gigantic tornado, accompanied by a thunderstorm, comes to reshuffle the cards. Absolutely sublime, this cataclysm takes everything in its path and can therefore dispossess an area from a team in no time. So it’s a good way to rebalance a one-sided game. For this, however, players must manage to take their eyes off it, because the Wow effect is guaranteed. Few players have resisted the urge to parachute into the heart of the tornado. We can not blame them because this event is really striking. Once close to the thunderclaps and these gusts, it is difficult not to panic as this natural outburst is so impressive. Such a rendering is necessarily rather resource intensive. We did notice a few occasional framerate drops despite our solid setup. Our 3070, coupled with 32GB of RAM, was not always enough to guarantee 60 FPS on this 2042 running high on a 1080p panel. However, checking the option to adapt the resolution in real time to the benefit of fluidity seems to have completely solved the problem without ever having our eye detecting a loss of detail.. Still, we will avoid being too critical of the greediness of the title given the visual rendering displayed. Depending on the climate and the playing area, Battlefield 2042 oscillates between “Very pretty” and “Frankly sublime”. It is precisely for these kinds of titles that players invest in expensive configurations. To conclude on the technique, we must all the same point out that we had the right to many bugs. Some were surely due to network failures on Amazon servers, which affected many services around the world, during our session. Others can be explained by the fact that this beta runs on a version of the game that dates back several weeks. Soldiers who fly or who remain standing after their death, planes which teleport, our avatar which does not respond for a second… These are the kind of bugs we have had to deal with. Too bad because without these disappointments, the immersion is total. However, DICE assured us that these pitfalls would be greatly reduced when the title was released.





More flexible

It’s all well and good to be pretty, but what’s in the belly of Battlefield 2042? From a gameplay standpoint, the core of the experience remains unchanged from the other episodes. However, the disproportionate scale of the clashes requires many modifications and balances. On the map playable during this beta, Orbital, the fights are played at very varied distances. It is possible to pass long expanses and open plains, where vehicles are king, to small corridors and cramped buildings before finding yourself in a parking lot where the weapons at mid-distance particularly shine. No weapon can adapt to all situations and it can be frustrating to find yourself helpless because the terrain largely favors the equipment of your opponent. And while Orbital seems to be designed very well, we have to admit that there are some spawn points and some bottlenecks that don’t give players a chance at it. We’ve been spawnkilled a few too many times and being shot down by a sniper stationed several hundred yards away just seconds after reappearing is no fun.

However, the DICE teams are well aware of this problem and that is why it is now possible to modify your equipment on the fly. With a press of the T key, the player can change the barrel, magazine, grip and sight of their weapon. This new feature is far from being a gimmick and is crucial for tackling clashes with all the odds on your side. If we haven’t had the opportunity to test the differences between certain options, changing sights regularly is simply essential. Switching to a low magnification laser sight in a fraction of a second just before entering a building can be a lifesaver. Switching to an ACOG x4 to spot an enemy sniper lodged high on a hill can completely unlock a situation. This feature therefore makes it possible to mitigate the frustration that the gigantic cards of this opus could create. It is not the only one that goes in this direction because it is also possible to be parachuted from a vehicle. If we often find ourselves in the situation where all quads and tanks have already been claimed, this option can drastically reduce the minutes the player trudges to a new area. In addition, this option is very flexible and seems to want to let players do what they want with it. For example, we were able to order a tank on the roof of a building to defend our snipers from enemy helicopters. This emerging strategy is moreover more effective than it appears. As promised, 2042 seems to want to give players more options and allow them to create those “Battlefield Moments” that made the license what it is today.

Our impressions While we will have to wait and see the full extent of 2042’s content to be categorical, there is no denying that this Battlefield is impressive. The weather effects are staggering in credibility as the gigantism of the clashes fully immerse the player on the battlefield. We still had to deal with some bugs that we hope to see disappear by the final release of the title. In any case, this is what the developers promise. Sublime and not stingy in novelties, Battlefield 2042 seems ready to strike hard. Hopefully its postponement will be enough to wipe off the plaster, in which case we’ll have to deal with a quality multiplayer FPS.