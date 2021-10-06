Bayer wins first roundup lawsuit



BAYER WINS FIRST TRIAL IN ROUNDUP LITIGATION

(Reuters) – German group Bayer said late Tuesday it had won a first trial in lawsuits against its Roundup weedkiller accused of causing cancer.

A California court ruled that there was no clear causal link between Roundup and cancer of the cells of the lymphatic system contracted in 2016 by a young boy then aged 4.

Destiny Clark, the mother of the young child, claims her son Ezra developed Burkitt’s lymphoma, a rare form of leukemia that quickly weakens the immune system, after being exposed to Roundup which she sprayed on the lawn at the family home .

The mother has taken legal action against seed and pesticide maker Monsanto, acquired by Bayer in 2018, for failing to warn consumers of the cancer risks associated with the use of the weedkiller.

This is the fourth verdict involving Roundup, and the first in favor of Bayer.

The German group said in a statement that the verdict was consistent with decades of scientific data and research showing the safety of glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup.





“While we have great sympathy for Ezra Clark and his family, it is clear that the jury determined that Roundup was not the cause of his illness after carefully reviewing the scientific data applicable to this case,” said declared the company.

One of the Clark family’s attorneys has announced that he intends to appeal the court ruling.

“We are disappointed for this boy and his family. There are other Roundup related cases in the rest of the country and we look forward to taking them to court,” said lawyer Fletcher Trammel.

Bayer has appealed the judgment of two more lawsuits and hopes one of them will be heard by the United States Supreme Court. If so, the German company could end the cases involving its weedkiller that have pursued it since the Monsanto takeover.

Out of 125,000 lawsuits involving Roundup, approximately 96,000 have been resolved.

In May, US justice rejected Bayer’s proposal to end future litigation by offering financial compensation to plaintiffs while limiting their ability to sue the company.

The group had to spend in its accounts a provision of 4.5 billion dollars (3.8 billion euros) to settle disputes over its herbicide Roundup.

At the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Bayer gained up to 2.7% Wednesday at the opening before turning down and falling 0.5% late in the morning in a generally bearish market.

(Tom Hals report; French version Khadija Adda-Rezig, edited by Blandine Hénault)