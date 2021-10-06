Before Belgium – France: will Romelu Lukaku become the top scorer in the history of national teams?

He refuses to be compared to Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet it is everyone else, including CR7, who should refuse to be compared to him. At 28, Romelu Lukaku has reached such a level, with the Red Devils as with the Blues, that he could eventually become the top scorer in national history. If he is still at a distance from the record freshly set by the Portuguese, “Big Rom” has already integrated the Top 10 of the fireworks still in activity, at only 28 years old. And the Antwerp striker is ahead of (almost) all the split times. The proof in figures.

The top 10 scorers in active selection

Player Goals Matches 1. Ronaldo 111 180 2. Messi 79 153 3. Mabkhut 77 95 4. Chhetri 74 118 5. Lewandowski 72 125 6. Neymar 69 113 7. Lukaku 67 100 8. Ibrahimovic 62 118 9. Suarez 62 122 10. Dzeko 60 116

Romelu Lukaku talks to his coach Roberto Martinez during the match between Belgium and Portugal at the Euro, June 27, 2021 Credit: Getty Images

Ratio: Lukaku the best … behind Mabkhout

With 67 goals in 100 matches, Lukaku has a higher ratio than any of the top scorers on the planet. Only the Indian Sunil Chhetri (0.63) Ronaldo (0.62) and Neymar (0.61) timidly approach the pace of the Belgian. A man manages to do (much) better: Ali Mabkhout, striker of the United Arab Emirates and author of 77 goals in 95 matches (0.95). This striker, who has never played elsewhere than Al-Jazeera, took advantage of the weakness of part of the selections of the Asian Confederation to appear very high in the rankings. Like the Iranian Ali Daei and the Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari, who accompany Ronaldo on the podium of the top scorers in the national team.

Player Goal / match ratio 1. Mabkhut 0.81 2. Lukaku 0.67 3. Chhetri 0.63 4. Ronaldo 0.62 5. Neymar 0.61 6. Lewandowski 0.58 7. Ibrahimovic 0.53 8. Messi 0.52 9. Dzeko 0.52 10. Suarez 0.51

Romelu Lukaku in the match between Belgium and Czech Republic, September 5, 2021 Credit: Imago

Age: Lukaku, two and a half years ahead of Ronaldo

Romelu Lukaku is still in the prime of his life. But at 28 – like him – no other great goalscorer had scored so many times with his country’s jersey. Neymar, however also revealed very young, had to wait another year to reach 67 achievements. Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski passed the 30-year mark before reaching this mark.





At what age did they reach the 67 goals?

Player Age to reach 67 goals 1. Lukaku 28 years, 3 months and 23 days 2. Neymar 29 years, 4 months and 8 days 3. Mabkhut 30 years, 5 months and 18 days 4. Ronaldo 31 years, 9 months and 8 days 5. Messi 31 years, 11 months and 14 days 6. Lewandowski 32 years, 9 months and 29 days 7. Chhetri 34 years, 11 months and 4 days

100 matches: Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski very far behind Lukaku

Facing the France team this Thursday (8:45 p.m.), “Big Rom” will celebrate its 101st cape with the Red Devils. How many achievements had the other scorers accumulated when they became centenarians? Much less, for the most part. Only Neymar and the Indian Chhetri had also passed the 60-goal mark. Messi had “only” 46 and Ronaldo … 37. The Portuguese put a big boost then, thanks to the evolution of his role in selection but also his positioning on the ground, which has become more more axial over the years.

Player Number of goals after 100 matches 1. Lukaku 67 2. Chhetri 63 3. Neymar 61 4. Lewandowski 55 5. Messi 46 6. Ronaldo 37

Dynamic: Lukaku on another planet from the World Cup

Lukaku, he obviously does not intend to wait until the end of his career to pile up more and more goals. “He is at the peak of his career, he is a player who has added a lot of weapons to his arsenal“, also told us his coach, Roberto Martinez. It’s very simple: since the World Cup, the Chelsea striker has accumulated more goals than matches played with Belgium. 27 pawns, 25 games. Neither Ronaldo, author of sacred performances with the Seleção das Quinas in recent months, nor Mabkhout, who lined up two trebles against India and then Jordan, nor Chhetri, eight times scorer in the same month (in June 2018) n ‘ did better, the others did not cross the 20-goal mark.

Player Goals in the last 25 matches 1. Lukaku 27 2. Mabkhut 26 3. Ronaldo 24 4. Chhetri 21 5. Lewandowski 17 6. Messi 14 7. Neymar 13

