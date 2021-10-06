Before Belgium – France: will Romelu Lukaku become the top scorer in the history of national teams?

The top 10 scorers in active selection
|Player
|Goals
|Matches
|1. Ronaldo
|111
|180
|2. Messi
|79
|153
|3. Mabkhut
|77
|95
|4. Chhetri
|74
|118
|5. Lewandowski
|72
|125
|6. Neymar
|69
|113
|7. Lukaku
|67
|100
|8. Ibrahimovic
|62
|118
|9. Suarez
|62
|122
|10. Dzeko
|60
|116
Romelu Lukaku talks to his coach Roberto Martinez during the match between Belgium and Portugal at the Euro, June 27, 2021
Credit: Getty Images
Ratio: Lukaku the best … behind Mabkhout
With 67 goals in 100 matches, Lukaku has a higher ratio than any of the top scorers on the planet. Only the Indian Sunil Chhetri (0.63) Ronaldo (0.62) and Neymar (0.61) timidly approach the pace of the Belgian. A man manages to do (much) better: Ali Mabkhout, striker of the United Arab Emirates and author of 77 goals in 95 matches (0.95). This striker, who has never played elsewhere than Al-Jazeera, took advantage of the weakness of part of the selections of the Asian Confederation to appear very high in the rankings. Like the Iranian Ali Daei and the Malaysian Mokhtar Dahari, who accompany Ronaldo on the podium of the top scorers in the national team.
|Player
|Goal / match ratio
|1. Mabkhut
|0.81
|2. Lukaku
|0.67
|3. Chhetri
|0.63
|4. Ronaldo
|0.62
|5. Neymar
|0.61
|6. Lewandowski
|0.58
|7. Ibrahimovic
|0.53
|8. Messi
|0.52
|9. Dzeko
|0.52
|10. Suarez
|0.51
Romelu Lukaku in the match between Belgium and Czech Republic, September 5, 2021
Credit: Imago
Age: Lukaku, two and a half years ahead of Ronaldo
Romelu Lukaku is still in the prime of his life. But at 28 – like him – no other great goalscorer had scored so many times with his country’s jersey. Neymar, however also revealed very young, had to wait another year to reach 67 achievements. Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski passed the 30-year mark before reaching this mark.
At what age did they reach the 67 goals?
|Player
|Age to reach 67 goals
|1. Lukaku
|28 years, 3 months and 23 days
|2. Neymar
|29 years, 4 months and 8 days
|3. Mabkhut
|30 years, 5 months and 18 days
|4. Ronaldo
|31 years, 9 months and 8 days
|5. Messi
|31 years, 11 months and 14 days
|6. Lewandowski
|32 years, 9 months and 29 days
|7. Chhetri
|34 years, 11 months and 4 days
100 matches: Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski very far behind Lukaku
Facing the France team this Thursday (8:45 p.m.), “Big Rom” will celebrate its 101st cape with the Red Devils. How many achievements had the other scorers accumulated when they became centenarians? Much less, for the most part. Only Neymar and the Indian Chhetri had also passed the 60-goal mark. Messi had “only” 46 and Ronaldo … 37. The Portuguese put a big boost then, thanks to the evolution of his role in selection but also his positioning on the ground, which has become more more axial over the years.
|Player
|Number of goals after 100 matches
|1. Lukaku
|67
|2. Chhetri
|63
|3. Neymar
|61
|4. Lewandowski
|55
|5. Messi
|46
|6. Ronaldo
|37
Dynamic: Lukaku on another planet from the World Cup
Lukaku, he obviously does not intend to wait until the end of his career to pile up more and more goals. “He is at the peak of his career, he is a player who has added a lot of weapons to his arsenal“, also told us his coach, Roberto Martinez. It’s very simple: since the World Cup, the Chelsea striker has accumulated more goals than matches played with Belgium. 27 pawns, 25 games. Neither Ronaldo, author of sacred performances with the Seleção das Quinas in recent months, nor Mabkhout, who lined up two trebles against India and then Jordan, nor Chhetri, eight times scorer in the same month (in June 2018) n ‘ did better, the others did not cross the 20-goal mark.
|Player
|Goals in the last 25 matches
|1. Lukaku
|27
|2. Mabkhut
|26
|3. Ronaldo
|24
|4. Chhetri
|21
|5. Lewandowski
|17
|6. Messi
|14
|7. Neymar
|13
