Before France – Belgium – Didier Deschamps on the words of Kylian Mbappé: “I do not read, that does not interest me”

However, in the columns of the sports daily, Mbappé revealed that the content of his discussions with his coach was limited to the sportsman (“with the coach, we talk about the game“).”Kylian is happy to be there, recalled DD on the eve of the semi-final of the League of Nations against Belgium. Like all its partners. What is past is past. The important thing is today and tomorrow.“There is therefore no question of reacting to the controversies or the summer spleen of his attacker. This Wednesday, in the columns of the Parisian, he had not said anything else, taking charge of defending Mbappé:”Kylian is not a complicated player to deal with, assured the French coach. It is always part of a collective objective.“
Kylian Mbappe during France – Switzerland
Credit: Getty Images
If Mbappé revealed a flaw, Deschamps quickly took care of dispelling it. The message is clear: everyone is on the same line, moving forward with a common goal, and putting past grievances behind them. “We can’t change anything“, he continued, refusing to consider this League of Nations, this”enchanted parenthesis“As a consolation prize after the failure at the Euro. Deschamps, more than ever, is looking straight ahead.
