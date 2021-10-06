Before France – Belgium – Didier Deschamps on the words of Kylian Mbappé: “I do not read, that does not interest me”

Didier Deschamps perfectly masters the art of dodging and if his tone has hardened, if it was not difficult to detect a hint of annoyance in his answer, he was especially careful not to add oil on the fire. While Kylian Mbappé did not hide his discomfort after his failed Euro, the lack of support he regretted after his missed penalty, while the number 10 of the Blues also hinted that he had thought to make a pause in his international career, Didier Deschamps, invited to react, did not make in the lace this Wednesday in Turin: “I don’t read, I’m not interested, decided the coach. But we discussed together long before all that … the most important for me is the speech I have with the players. ”

However, in the columns of the sports daily, Mbappé revealed that the content of his discussions with his coach was limited to the sportsman (“with the coach, we talk about the game“).”Kylian is happy to be there, recalled DD on the eve of the semi-final of the League of Nations against Belgium. Like all its partners. What is past is past. The important thing is today and tomorrow.“There is therefore no question of reacting to the controversies or the summer spleen of his attacker. This Wednesday, in the columns of the Parisian, he had not said anything else, taking charge of defending Mbappé:”Kylian is not a complicated player to deal with, assured the French coach. It is always part of a collective objective.“





Kylian Mbappe during France – Switzerland Credit: Getty Images

Nations League – Finals Lukaku will he become the top scorer in the history of national teams? 4 HOURS AGO

If Mbappé revealed a flaw, Deschamps quickly took care of dispelling it. The message is clear: everyone is on the same line, moving forward with a common goal, and putting past grievances behind them. “We can’t change anything“, he continued, refusing to consider this League of Nations, this”enchanted parenthesis“As a consolation prize after the failure at the Euro. Deschamps, more than ever, is looking straight ahead.

League of Nations Martinez: “This golden generation must be the engine of Belgian football for the next 20 years” 20 HOURS AGO