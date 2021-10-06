before the US Senate, the whistleblower accuses the group of “hiding vital information from the public”

After revealing her identity on CBS, Frances Haugen the ex-engineer of Mark Zuckerberg at the origin of a major leak of internal documents was heard this Tuesday by the trade commission of the US Senate.

In the aftermath of the global blackout that hit Facebook and paralyzed its platforms, the social network had another difficult day on Tuesday. Frances Haugen, the 37-year-old former Facebook engineer, was received in Congress before the US Senate Commerce Committee, with the firm intention of exposing the group’s abuses. It is she who is behind the “Facebook files”, a series of surveys published by the Wall Street Journal since September 13, which reveals how the functioning of the American social network generates deleterious effects on its users. And how he deliberately ignored them.





“Yesterday […] for more than five hours, Facebook was not used to sow division, destabilize democracies and help young girls and young women feel bad in their bodies ”, asked the young woman from the outset in her opening remarks in front of an assembly of parliamentarians who seemed to be committed to her cause.

The engineer relies on her two years spent with the company and on the thousands of documents that she took with her last spring when she left Menlo Pa’s company …