“Behind the diplomatic activity triggered by the Aukus crisis is perhaps taking shape a major transatlantic turning point”

Emmanuel Macron speaks with Joe Biden during a NATO summit in Brussels, June 14, 2021. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AP

Chronic. Make the crisis an opportunity. After utterly shouting out its anger over the way France was excluded from the negotiation on the US-Anglo-Australian Aukus defense agreement, Paris would now like to seize the opportunity to take advantage of the setback suffered.

The opportunity comes in two forms this week: the visit of senior American officials who have come to repair the damage caused by this disastrous management, and the European summit which brings together the Twenty-Seven in Ljubljana. The G20 deadlines will follow and the arrival of President Joe Biden in Europe at the end of October.





Behind this diplomatic sequence is perhaps taking shape a major transatlantic turning point which, if it takes place, will have been accelerated by the Indo-Pacific turn of the Aukus. To transform the affront of the Anglosphere into gain for European defense: this is the objective of President Emmanuel Macron. To achieve this, it needs both Washington’s agreement and European support.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Aukus Pact: Antony Blinken in Paris to end the submarine crisis

The first, paradoxically, is perhaps the best engaged. The Biden administration is aware that a mistake has been made, that of having concealed the negotiations on the Aukus from the French and of having betrayed the trust of an ally. Certain experts in Washington explain this blunder by the internal dysfunctions of the diplomatic team of Joe Biden: the “Asians”, under the leadership of the very active Kurt Campbell, would have maneuvered independently of their colleagues in charge of the European files. True or false, there is in any case a malaise with the Europeans that must be resolved.

The pole stretched by Joe Biden

France is it applying to the three members of the Aukus the famous triptych “Punish France, forgive Russia, ignore Germany”, attributed, in 2003, to Condoleezza Rice, adviser to George W. Bush, after the refusal of these countries to endorse the invasion of Iraq? The combination “Punish Australia, forgive the United States, ignore the United Kingdom” can be appealing.

Emmanuel Macron did not take too long to seize the pole stretched by Joe Biden, who, unlike his British and Australian colleagues, made amends by regretting a lack of consultations. Mr. Macron took the opportunity to make the American president recognize – a first on the part of Washington – the need for “Stronger European defense”, in the joint press release on their telephone interview. And, incidentally, “Importance” French and European engagement in the Indo-Pacific.

You have 57.41% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.