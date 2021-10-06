Benjamin Castaldi provokes outrage by revealing the exorbitant cost of his marriage to Flavie Flament

In the program “Touche pas à mon poste” of this Monday, October 4, 2021, Cyril Hanouna is as tradition dictates, returning to the news that marked the weekend. The host thus evoked the famous wedding which took place in Lyon and which made the headlines because the procession caused huge traffic jams all over the ring road around the city.

The opportunity for the host and his columnists to confide in the crazy weddings in which they participated or that they themselves organized. Who better than Benjamin Castaldi to talk about marriage, he who has said “yes” four times in his life! The former host got married for the first time in 1993 to Valérie Sapienza, the mother of his sons Enzo and Simon. The couple unfortunately divorced in 2001 and the host fell head over heels for Flavie Flament, whom he married a year later, in 2002. This second marriage was a further failure since the two television stars divorced in 2008.





Visibly attached to the bonds of marriage, Benjamin Castaldi reiterates the experience and marries the journalist Vanessa Broussouloux in 2011. Five years later, the father accuses the blow and divorces a third time … before getting married for the fourth time to Aurore Aleman in 2016.

A colorful wedding

And among these four marriages, it is the one with Flavie Flament that cost the most. “The most expensive marriage was the one with Flavie Flament. It’s a magazine that paid 90% […] since he went bankrupt ” advanced Benjamin Castaldi before giving more details. We had sold the exclusivity, 900,000 francs [180 000 euros, ndlr]. We did not add value to the marriage, we even paid more. We were over 500 guests. ” he explained, shocking his fellow columnists. We note that the magazine in question is the Spanish magazine Holà.

Eleanor de la Fontaine