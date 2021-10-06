Benjamin Castaldi reveals the colossal amount that his marriage to Flavie Flament cost

Present as usual on the set of TPMP this Monday, October 4, Benjamin Castaldi talks about his marriage to Flavie Flament. A grandiose ceremony which at the time made the headlines of all the media. Indeed, this huge celebration obviously cost a fortune. However, the famous presenter admits to having paid almost nothing. Objeko tells you why.

Benjamin Castaldi: a gigantic wedding for a bite of bread

A particular day

If today Benjamin Castaldi is having happy days alongside his companion Aurore Aleman, the former star of TF1 has in the past been in a relationship with the host Flavie Flament. After dating for many months in the early 2000s, the two stars even decided to get married. On September 22, 2002, the lovebirds actually said “yes” in front of the Mayor before welcoming a large number of guests in a majestic place.



Present on the set of TPMP this October 4, Benjamin Castaldi looks back on this wedding and more particularly on the wedding day. Cyril Hanouna indeed wishes to know how much such madness could have cost. However, the chronicler’s response will surprise him since in reality, this huge party cost him almost nothing: “It’s a magazine that paid 90%. This magazine went bankrupt since, it was not Jour de France, but something like that. We had sold the exclusivity ”. However, one question remains, what was the actual amount of the final invoice? Always very transparent with viewers, Benjamin Castaldi does not hide anything: “I’ll tell you everything as usual like that, I’ll have inflammatory tweets: 900,000 euros! “. Figures which obviously do not fail to react on the plateau of Do not touch My TV.

A madness

Obviously very surprised by the cost of this wedding, Isabelle Morini-Bosc even finds that it is quite simply “Indecent”. Nevertheless, Benjamin Castaldi specifies that he has kept nothing of this huge sum paid because magazine: “The good news is that I had invested everything in the marriage, kept nothing for myself of course, but it was a very beautiful wedding. (…) I did not make any profit on the marriage no. There were 500 people ”. An evening during which many stars and high-ranking personalities were also present as confirmed by Valérie Benaim.







Indeed, according to the columnist of Don’t touch my post, the marriage of Benjamin Castaldi and Flavie Flament is simply unforgettable: “The wedding was crazy! There was all the French audiovisual landscape at this wedding! But when I tell you everyone: boss of TF1, boss of M6, all the stars of television … “. Despite all these revelations, Cyril Hanouna still has a lot of questions. He actually wonders about the motivations which led the couple to accept the financing of their marriage by a magazine. The presenter of Do not touch My TV also recalls that at the time Benjamin Castaldi had ample means to assume such an expense. However, there is a specific reason for this choice. Objeko tells you everything.

One way to have peace

According to Benjamin Castaldi, it was simply impossible that this marriage did not go unnoticed. Because of his status and that of his future wife, all journalists and paparazzi were indeed on the prowl. From then on, it was easier for him to sell the rights of that day and try to maintain a right of scrutiny on what would come out in the press: “I did it for a reason, which is that since we were really being hunted by everyone, we said to ourselves: ‘We’re going to do a crisp, crisp photoshoot like that, there won’t be any problem’ ”. A ceremony that many people remember.

“It’s a magazine that paid off”@B_Castaldi confides on his most pissed off marriage in #TPMP ! pic.twitter.com/amLP18f9ri – TPMP (@TPMP) October 4, 2021

Indeed, Valérie Benaim present that day remembers some specific details: “Benjamin doesn’t remember it because he was inside the wedding, but we, the guests, when we arrived at the famous Château de Groussay (…) there were gendarmes who marked the road, there were people on the sides of the road to see the stars that were coming… People had spread the word by saying that there were a lot of stars who came to Benjamin’s wedding and Benjamin was a huge star and therefore there were really people to see them ”. Information confirmed by Benjamin Castaldi himself. The chronicler of TPMP indeed specifies that he was surrounded by 90 security guards throughout the day. A totally crazy ceremony.



