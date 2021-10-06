Bernard Tapie: Dominique, Sophie, Laurent … His upset and united clan for the Parisian farewell: the slideshow

1/48
Bernard Tapie: Dominique, Sophie, Laurent … His upset and united clan for the Parisian farewell
2/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
3/48
Sophie Tapie (daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
4/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
5/48
Stéphane Tapie and Sophie Tapie (Son and daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
6/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
7/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
8/48
Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
9/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
10/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
11/48
Sophie Tapie (daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
12/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased), Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
13/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
14/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
15/48
Stéphane Tapie (son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
16/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
17/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
18/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
19/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
20/48
Jean-Mathieu Marinetti (husband of Sophie Tapie) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
21/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
22/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
23/48
Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
24/48
Jean-Mathieu Marinetti (husband of Sophie Tapie) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
25/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
26/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
27/48
Basile Boli, Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
28/48
Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
29/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased), Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
30/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) and Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
31/48
The family and loved ones – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
32/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
33/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
34/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
35/48
Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
36/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
37/48
Sophie Tapie and Stéphane Tapie (Daughter and son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
38/48
Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
39/48
Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
40/48
Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
41/48
Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
42/48
Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
43/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
44/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
45/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased), Jean-Louis Borloo – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
46/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
47/48
Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
48/48
Nathalie Michaux-Tapie – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage