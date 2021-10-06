More

    Bernard Tapie: Dominique, Sophie, Laurent … His upset and united clan for the Parisian farewell: the slideshow

    Entertainment


    1/48

    Bernard Tapie: Dominique, Sophie, Laurent … His upset and united clan for the Parisian farewell

    2/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    3/48

    Sophie Tapie (daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    4/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    5/48

    Stéphane Tapie and Sophie Tapie (Son and daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    6/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    7/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    8/48

    Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    9/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    10/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    11/48

    Sophie Tapie (daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    12/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased), Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    13/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    14/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    15/48

    Stéphane Tapie (son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    16/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    17/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    18/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    19/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    20/48

    Jean-Mathieu Marinetti (husband of Sophie Tapie) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    21/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    22/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) and Dominique Tapie (Wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    23/48

    Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    24/48

    Jean-Mathieu Marinetti (husband of Sophie Tapie) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    25/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage


    26/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    27/48

    Basile Boli, Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    28/48

    Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    29/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased), Basile Boli – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    30/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) and Laurent Tapie (Son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    31/48

    The family and loved ones – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    32/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    33/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    34/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    35/48

    Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    36/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    37/48

    Sophie Tapie and Stéphane Tapie (Daughter and son of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    38/48

    Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    39/48

    Sophie Tapie (Daughter of the deceased) and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Departures from the funeral mass in tribute to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    40/48

    Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    41/48

    Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    42/48

    Sophie Tapie and her mother Dominique Tapie (Daughter and wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    43/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    44/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    45/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased), Jean-Louis Borloo – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    46/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    47/48

    Dominique Tapie (wife of the deceased) – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    48/48

    Nathalie Michaux-Tapie – Departures from the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleXbox and Adidas team up for the console’s 20th anniversary!
    Next articleCovid-19 – Sweden suspends use of Moderna vaccine for children under 30

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC