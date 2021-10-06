Bernard Tapie: Dominique, Sophie, Laurent … His upset and united clan for the Parisian farewell

IT is very rare to see the colors of Olympique de Marseille prevail in the streets of Paris but this Wednesday, October 6, 2021 was not a day like any other. At 11 a.m., all of Bernard Tapie’s relatives, family and friends, gathered in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church to attend the mass organized in tribute to the businessman who died last Sunday at the age of 78 years old.

Bernard Tapie’s coffin has left the rue des Saints-Pères, located just a few hundred meters from the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church. He was then taken to this iconic church in the heart of Paris for a ceremony that lasted nearly two hours. At the end of this Parisian farewell, the guests came out sparingly.

This outing broadcast live on BFMTV was marked by a particularly touching moment: the coffin carried by several relatives, Stéphane Tapie, the son of Bernard Tapie, Jean-Louis Borloo, his great friend for more than forty years but also Jean-Pierre Papin and Basile Boli, the two former players of Olympique de Marseille. Jean-Pierre Papin had initially said that his former teammate had refused to carry Bernard Tapie’s coffin, he finally changed his mind.





After this great moment of emotion, the Tapie clan followed. Sophie Tapie, the 33-year-old daughter of Bernard Tapie, who found comfort with her big brother Stéphane. The singer was also supported by her husband, Jean-Mathieu Marinetti, whom she married in August 2020, one of her father’s last pleasures. The Boss’s widow, Dominique Tapie, has shown herself worthy in this difficult moment, sharing her grief with her son Laurent.

This ceremony was held on the day when the Paris Court of Appeal should have rendered its decision in the controversial 2008 arbitration case between Bernard Tapie and Crédit Lyonnais. Because of his death, the court “noted the extinction of the public action” against him, after the release pronounced by the criminal court in 2019. But it will render its decision on November 24 concerning the five other defendants, including Orange boss Stéphane Richard.

A fiery chapel will be erected Thursday in Marseille, where Bernard Tapie is to be buried on Friday, according to his last wishes.