Bernard Tapie: His daughter Sophie supported by her husband, Jean-Mathieu Marinetti, during the tribute mass: the slideshow

1/30
Sophie Tapie arrives at the tribute mass for Bernard Tapie, in Paris. BFMTV.
2/30
Sophie Tapie and her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
3/30
Sophie Tapie at the tribute mass for Bernard Tapie, in Paris, on October 6, 2021.
4/30
Laurent Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
5/30
Jean-Mathieu Marinetti (husband of Sophie Tapie) – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
6/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
7/30
Rachida Dati and Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
8/30
Sophie Tapie and Rachida Dati at the tribute mass for Bernard Tapie, in Paris, on October 6, 2021.
9/30
Line Renaud – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
10/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
11/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
12/30
Benjamin Castaldi – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
13/30
Jean-Pierre Castaldi – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
14/30
Sophie Tapie at the tribute mass for Bernard Tapie, in Paris, on October 6, 2021.
15/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
16/30
Claude Lelouch, Didier Barbelivien – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
17/30
Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
18/30
Nicolas Sarkozy – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
19/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
20/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
21/30
Rachida Dati and Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
22/30
Michel Drucker – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
23/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
24/30
François Bayrou – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
25/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
26/30
Rachida Dati and Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
27/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
28/30
Rachida Dati and Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
29/30
Sophie Tapie – Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
30/30
Funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage