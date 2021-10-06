Bernard Tapie: His daughter Sophie supported by her husband, Jean-Mathieu Marinetti, during the tribute mass

Farewell to the Boss is divided into several stages. On Wednesday October 6, 2021, Bernard Tapie is celebrated in Paris, in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, during a tribute mass which brings together all those who have shared his life. The political and sporting spheres have mingled with the family circle, in the sixth district of our capital, to give a final wink to the businessman, who died last Sunday as a result of his metastasized cancer. His four children, Nathalie, 53, Stéphane, 52, Laurent, 46 and Sophie, 33, were obviously present, as was the wife of the deceased, Dominique.

Sophie Tapie wrote a title on the strength, the extraordinary ardor of her father, The Phoenix, which she fortunately had time to make him listen to. She will now think of him by interpreting him on stage, when she has the chance to defend his album 1988. On October 6, 2021, the young woman prayed for Bernard Tapie, in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Prés, after finding sufficient energy in the arms of Rachida Dati. In her shadow, a bit behind, her husband Jean-Mathieu Marinetti was watching. And to think that a few days ago, she tore, live, with Cyril Hanouna by evoking the state of health of her dear father …





The whole of France is in mourning. Bernard Tapie, moreover, will not be buried in Paris but indeed in Marseille, in the cemetery of Mazargues, as he wished. A mass will be celebrated by Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline, in the Phocaean City, on Friday October 8, 2021 at La Major, the cathedral of Sainte Marie-Majeure. A giant photograph of Bernard Tapie already sits, in the meantime, in front of the mythical Vélodrome stadium. His coffin will be installed, on Thursday 7 between 4 and 8 p.m., in front of this high place of the football world, cradle of the exploits of the deceased in his time OM …