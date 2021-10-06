More

    Bernard Tapie honored in front of Benjamin Griveaux and his wife, Jean-Louis Borloo devastated …: the slideshow

    1/40

    Bernard Tapie honored in front of Benjamin Griveaux and his wife, Jean-Louis Borloo devastated …

    2/40

    Benjamin Griveaux and his wife Julia Minkowski – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    3/40

    Jean-Louis Borloo – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    4/40

    Nicolas Sarkozy – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    5/40

    Roselyne Bachelot – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    6/40

    Benjamin Griveaux and his wife Julia Minkowski – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    7/40

    Bernard Kouchner – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    8/40

    Nicolas Sarkozy – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    9/40

    Jacques Seguela and his wife Sophie Vinson – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    10/40

    Philippe Juvin – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    11/40

    Benjamin Griveaux and his wife Julia Minkowski – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    12/40

    Claude Guéant – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    13/40

    Illustration (coffin) – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    14/40

    Illustration (coffin) – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    15/40

    Illustration (coffin) – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    16/40

    Bernard Kouchner – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    17/40

    Benjamin Griveaux – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    18/40

    illustration supporter OM – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    19/40

    François Bayrou – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    20/40

    Nicolas Sarkozy – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage


    21/40

    Nicolas Sarkozy – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    22/40

    Roselyne Bachelot – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    23/40

    Nicolas Sarkozy – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    24/40

    François Bayrou – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    25/40

    Benjamin Griveaux and his wife Julia Minkowski – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    26/40

    Alain Minc – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    27/40

    Chantal Ladesou and her husband Michel Ansault – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    28/40

    Illustration – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    29/40

    Guest – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    30/40

    Claude Guéant – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    31/40

    Bernard Kouchner, guest – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    32/40

    Bernard Hinault – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    33/40

    Illustration – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    34/40

    Illustration – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    35/40

    Christophe Castaner – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    36/40

    Jean-Louis Borloo – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    37/40

    Jean-Louis Borloo – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    38/40

    Christian Estrosi – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    39/40

    Christian Estrosi – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage

    40/40

    Roselyne Bachelot – Arrivals at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021 © Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage


