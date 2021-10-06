Bernard Tapie: who is Jean-Claude, his “adored” little brother with an almost similar background?

Death on Sunday October 3, 2021 at the age of 78, Bernard Tapie had a younger brother named Jean-Claude. Closer reveals today who this entrepreneur is, who was also the president of a sports club.

Emblematic figure of the business world, Bernard Tapie died at the age of 78 Sunday October 3, 2021, as announced by his family in the regional daily Provence. Shortly after the revelation of his disappearance, many celebrities, as well as many anonymous, greeted memory of the former president of Olympique de Marseille on social networks. Bernard Tapie thus leaves behind him his wife Dominique, but also his 4 children, among whom we find in particular singer Sophie Tapie.

Besides his wife and children, the family of the former star of the series Commissioner Valence, which was broadcast on TF1, also includes the younger brother of Bernard Tapie, named Jean-Claude. Much less known than the businessmen, this entrepreneur has a fairly similar course. Like his older brother, who won the Champions League as president of the Olympique de Marseille football club in 1993, Jean-Claude Tapie achieved the same feat just a few days apart. In fact, Bernard Tapie’s brother won the Champions League as president of the OM-Vitrolles handball club.

Bernard Tapie “adored” his little brother Jean-Claude, even if his father “preferred” him

“Winning it was fabulous as was the coincidence with the victory of OM footballers“, remembered Jean-Claude Tapie in 2013, in the columns of the newspaper The team. Unfortunately, due to significant financial problems, the OM-Vitrolles handball club was forced to file for bankruptcy 3 years later. Subsequently, the younger brother of Bernard Tapie focused on his activities within Relec-Froid, a refrigeration equipment company intended for industrial use, which had been created by their father Jean in the Val-de-Marne. “My father was very hard on me, much harder than with my brother. When things are wrong, he gives me corrections with his belt“, explained Bernard Tapie in the book entitled Lessons of life, death and love (ed. Presses de la Cité). A work in which the late businessman assured that he “adored” Jean-Claude, even if his father the “preferred“.

