Bernard Tapie: who is Jean-Claude, his “adored” little brother with an almost similar background?

Death on Sunday October 3, 2021 at the age of 78, Bernard Tapie had a younger brother named Jean-Claude. Closer reveals today who this entrepreneur is, who was also the president of a sports club.
Emblematic figure of the business world, Bernard Tapie died at the age of 78 Sunday October 3, 2021, as announced by his family in the regional daily Provence. Shortly after the revelation of his disappearance, many celebrities, as well as many anonymous, greeted memory of the former president of Olympique de Marseille on social networks. Bernard Tapie thus leaves behind him his wife Dominique, but also his 4 children, among whom we find in particular singer Sophie Tapie.
Besides his wife and children, the family of the former star of the series Commissioner Valence, which was broadcast on TF1, also includes the younger brother of Bernard Tapie, named Jean-Claude. Much less known than the businessmen, this entrepreneur has a fairly similar course. Like his older brother, who won the Champions League as president of the Olympique de Marseille football club in 1993, Jean-Claude Tapie achieved the same feat just a few days apart. In fact, Bernard Tapie’s brother won the Champions League as president of the OM-Vitrolles handball club.
Bernard Tapie “adored” his little brother Jean-Claude, even if his father “preferred” him
“Winning it was fabulous as was the coincidence with the victory of OM footballers“, remembered Jean-Claude Tapie in 2013, in the columns of the newspaper The team. Unfortunately, due to significant financial problems, the OM-Vitrolles handball club was forced to file for bankruptcy 3 years later. Subsequently, the younger brother of Bernard Tapie focused on his activities within Relec-Froid, a refrigeration equipment company intended for industrial use, which had been created by their father Jean in the Val-de-Marne. “My father was very hard on me, much harder than with my brother. When things are wrong, he gives me corrections with his belt“, explained Bernard Tapie in the book entitled Lessons of life, death and love (ed. Presses de la Cité). A work in which the late businessman assured that he “adored” Jean-Claude, even if his father the “preferred“.
Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
2/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
BERNARD TAPIE AT THE LAUNCH OF THE REUSSIR TA VIE DISC AT THE RPOFIT OF THE PERCE NEIGE ASSOCIATION
© JACOVIDES-MOREAU
3/15 –
Jean-Claude Tapie
Jean-Claude Tapie at the funeral mass in homage to Bernard Tapie in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris. October 6, 2021
© Jacovides-Moreau / Bestimage
© TELE POCHE / MONDADORI FRANCE
4/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
PRESS GALA
BERNARD TAPIE
© Panoramic
5/15 –
Jean-Claude Tapie
Jean-Claude Tapie at the bedside of the late Bernard Tapie at his home, rue des Saint-Pères, in Paris. October 3, 2021
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
6/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
BERNARD TAPIE ON BOARD HIS CORVETTE JET
© AGENCY
7/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE AND HIS BROTHER JEAN CLAUDE
BERNARD TAPIE AND HIS BROTHER JEAN CLAUDE IN THE VICTORY OF OM-VITROLLES IN THE HANDBALL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE IN 1993
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
8/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
BERNARD TAPIE AND HIS CORVETTE JET
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
9/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
BERNARD TAPIE ON BOARD HIS CORVETTE JET
© TELE POCHE / MONDADORI FRANCE
10/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
BERNARD TAPIE
© TELE POCHE / MONDADORI FRANCE
11/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
AMBITIONS
BERNARD TAPIE
© TELE POCHE / MONDADORI FRANCE
12/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
WANTED POSTER
BERNARD TAPIE
© TELE STAR / MONDADORI FRANCE
13/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
THE HOUR OF TRUTH
BERNARD TAPIE
© TF1
14/15 –
RIGHT OR WRONG
RIGHT OR WRONG
BERNARD TAPIE
© FILMS 13
15/15 –
BERNARD TAPIE
MEN WOMEN INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF CLAUDE LELOUCH
BERNARD TAPIE
FABRICE LUCHINI