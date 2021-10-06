Bernard Tapie’s coffin carried by supporters at the Vélodrome

Olympique de Marseille is organizing a tribute to its former president in its stadium this Thursday.

While Bernard Tapie’s funeral will take place on Friday at the Sainte-Marie-Majeure cathedral in Marseille before his burial in the Mazargues cemetery, a tribute will be paid to him this Thursday at the Vélodrome stadium. The coffin of the former president of Olympique de Marseille will be placed in hall n ° 1 of the sports venue in the presence of his family at 4 p.m. Provence indicates that supporters of the club will wear it. Until 8 p.m., the Marseillais will be able to come and collect themselves. President of OM from 1986 to 1995, Bernard Tapie died last Sunday from cancer, at the age of 78.





A mass is also scheduled this Wednesday at 11 am in the Church of Saint – Germain-des-Prés in Paris. Scorer for eternity in the final of the Champions League in 1993. Basile Boli will attend. “I was able to say goodbye to him, and that eases my grief a little, explains the former defender in The team this Wednesday. He was as I have always known him, a fighter to the end. I believe he’s the only man on earth who knew what was going to happen after he was gone, he had everything ready. Well, almost: he thought he would hold out until 6 (October) to go to court (in the Crédit Lyonnais case). Unfortunately he could not. “