between singular design and anxiety about the future

We were able to try the Surface Duo 2, a new smartphone developed and marketed by Microsoft under Android. A concept that is still convincing, but that raises real concerns.

Microsoft has not thrown in the towel and plans to continue marketing Android devices. The firm has thus announced its Surface Duo 2, the marketing of which begins this October in France. We were able to take it in hand during a small demonstration.

A one-of-a-kind smartphone

With its Surface Duo 2, Microsoft is not changing its philosophy and continues to offer a smartphone from which we will not be able to remove the originality of the design. No foldable screen here, but two interior screens that can be rotated around the hinges at will. Objective: To make you more productive by displaying two applications side by side.

The margins around the two screens are still there, even if the move to inwardly curved OLED screens has the merit of helping to remove the junction in the middle of the product. It’s hard to describe how unique this device is. I have tested many smartphones since 2007 and the Surface Duo 2 is unlike any other. This also comes from its aspect ratio, both wide with screens in 2: 3 aspect ratio and very thin when folded up. We rather want to compare it with the late Nintendo DS or even an e-reader, since it opens like a book, rather than with a smartphone.





And this is where Microsoft holds something. In this short test session, I was really intrigued by this format, which seems to me favorable to the creation of new uses with a smartphone. Being able to follow a video while having a chat window open, be able to work on ideas and do research on the web, or just read a book using both screens.

The great novelty of this Surface Duo 2 is also this real photo module. The first generation had made the bold choice to rely solely on a front camera for photos. Now we have a triple camera that is on paper up to what the competition on Android can offer. We will have to wait for a full test to analyze all this.

The height of a software specialist

Before being a Surface manufacturer, Microsoft is first and foremost the publisher of many services and software including Windows. So it’s a shame, in my opinion, that most of my complaints will go to the software of the product. Our Surface Duo 2 runs Android 11, the latest version as Android 12 is about to be released. Recall that the first generation never had the right to its update to go from Android 10 to 11, and more generally suffered from poor software monitoring from Microsoft. The firm is therefore particularly expected on this point.

Unfortunately, during this grip, I have already had the opportunity to notice several annoying operating bugs. Applications that did not launch on the correct screen, such as the camera application that launches on the left, while the photo module is behind the right screen. Worse, the smartphone that crashes when trying to unlock. So, let’s take a step back: this is a non-definitive device, with non-definitive software, and which has certainly been manipulated and tested by many people before me. We have all seen devices on demo in stores that could be a little tired in this kind of situation.

Still, this is a real point of concern that will have to be addressed or not during the full test of the device.

A convincing grip

Despite these little software hiccups, I am still very interested in the concept proposed by Microsoft. I think the firm has an idea that sets itself apart from the market and a proposal with the dual screen that can be heard. In hand, it is a product that I really imagined myself using on a daily basis in just a few minutes. Still, I can not put aside the small software concerns on a product at this price. We will have to wait for the test to ensure the quality of the experience offered.