BMW 2 Series Active Tourer 2021: price, info and photos of the new compact MPV

Despite sluggish sales in minivans and shambles retirement, BMW is renewing its Active Tourer. Close to its predecessor on the outside, the second generation changes a lot inside.

Minivans are living their last hours? Never mind, BMW is renewing its Active Tourer. And if it’s a safe bet that this second generation is, for once, the last, we must recognize the Bavarian for not having spared his efforts to breathe new life into his compact MPV.. The passing of the torch is not necessarily visible at first glance, BMW not having touched the template – 4.34 m long and 1.80 m high – nor upset the style of its compact MPV. You have to have a keen eye to notice thinner lights at the front and rear. And if connoisseurs of the brand will notice a Double Bean even more imposing than before, these arrangements could pass for a big restyling..

New in the cabin of the compact MPV

Interior and dashboard of the new BMW 2 Series Active Tourer © Fabian Kirchbauer Photography

In the passenger compartment, on the other hand, we cannot accuse BMW of not having changed its habits a little. The new Active Tourer takes over the dashboard of the recent iX. Still not widely used in the Munich range, it therefore brings a little freshness to interiors that are certainly ergonomic but really lacking in originality.. The new digital equipment therefore consists of 10.25 ”on-board instrumentation and a 10.7” multimedia touch screen. This is the end of the iDrive wheel, even if BMW has cleverly left a “wheel” of volume for the passenger on a central console reduced to its bare minimum and housing the driving controls.

Gasoline, diesel and plug-in

The first model to introduce the traction platform at BMW, the Active Tourer “2” remains faithful to it. The manufacturer claims to have made changes to the chassis but the engines are already known. We find at the entry level the 3-cylinder 1.5 turbo petrol of 136 ch (218i), which is actually the only petrol unit present under the hood since the 220i variant is none other than this same 3-cylinder assisted by a 48V micro-hybridization and whose total power is increased to 170 hp. The BMW MPV is not yet denying the diesel, retaining the 2.0 turbo 4-cylinder 150 hp.





Two plug-in hybrid versions will arrive next summer. Their power will range between 245 and 326 hp for a promised all-electric range of 80 km. One thing is certain, they will be the only ones to receive all-wheel drive, thanks to their engine installed on the rear axle.. All the engines immediately receive the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. On the other hand, forget the 7-seater Gran Tourer variant, deleted due to a really confidential distribution.

All prices of the new BMW 2 Series Compact MPV Active Tourer