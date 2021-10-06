BNP Paribas, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale are studying a “pooling” of their distributors

This sharing should allow the customers of the three banks to be able to make cash deposits and withdrawals and check deposits free of charge, to consult their accounts or to print a Rib in these common ATMs.





This project aims to guarantee “the best access to self-service banking for their customers”. (AFP / FRED TANNEAU)

BNP Paribas, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale banks are studying “a project to pool their network of ATMs in France”. This project aims to guarantee “the best access to self-service banking and to strengthen the offer of services for their customers”, assured the three banking establishments in a press release released Tuesday, October 5.

In practice, this sharing should allow customers of the three brands to benefit from free “enhanced” access to the services offered by their bank on common ATMs, namely cash deposits and withdrawals, check deposits, consultation. of accounts or even the printing of Rib.





“The current system allows 99% of the French population to access a machine in less than 15 minutes by car,” say the banks. The pooling of machines should contribute to “very good accessibility to species in France”, according to them. In addition, no ATMs should be closed in rural and remote areas. “The study will pay particular attention to securing the installation of machines in rural areas,” it said in the press release.

The dressing of these common distributors – neutral or in the colors of the banks – is also one of the subjects of the study.

Changing banking uses



BNP Paribas, Crédit Mutuel and Société Générale justify the study of this project by the change in banking practices. If contactless payments have exploded with the health crisis (+ 53% in 2020), cash withdrawals have fallen (-23% in 2020).

A report from the Banque de France published in July revealed that the number of cash dispensers and access points in France had fallen slightly in 2020. The metropolis had “48,710 active cash dispensers, against 50,316 a year earlier and 52,451 end of 2018 “, according to the report. But this decrease in the number of vending machines had remained concentrated on the cities “the most populated and the best equipped”, had qualified the Bank of France.

The BPCE group, born from the merger of the Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Épargne networks, announced in July 2019 a partnership with Brink’s France, which manages vending machines, for the joint operation and management of the 11,600 ATMs of the BPCE networks. . This pooling does not go through neutral automata. “We keep the idea that we can have a device that preserves the value of the brands (…) while having behind, behind the store, common IT solutions,” AFP Laurent Benatar, Chief Technology and Operations Officer of Groupe BPCE.