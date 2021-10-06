Boudebouz has an unstoppable argument to start against RC Strasbourg

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE – Bordeaux: The pre-match brief

It was the chef’s surprise, Sunday evening in the Cauldron. Like what he had in his first match at the head of the Greens, already against OL, Claude Puel surprised in his team composition in tenure a player until then glued to the bench. Two years ago, it was Loïs Diony. Sunday, it was Ryad Boudebouz. And the playmaker thanked him for his confidence in achieving a very good match, at the height of his partners, actively participating in the unexpected draw against the Gones (1-1), even if he was out at the time of the match. ‘equalization.

During this meeting, Boudebouz tied a record for the number of matches played in the First Division by an Algerian international. With Kader Ferhaoui, notably passed through Saint-Etienne between 1998 and 2000, they are at 343 (including 42 for Boudebouz in the green jersey). The next time he treads a Ligue 1 lawn, the native of Colmar will therefore take the record. And what better than his native Alsace for that, since ASSE will travel to Strasbourg in two Sundays? Claude Puel, who liked his player’s performance in the derby, in any case has another good reason to start him against Racing…

🇩🇿 Ryad Boudebouz made his 343rd appearance in the French Ligue 1 today to become the all time joint appearances leader among Algerian players, level with Kader Ferhaoui #TeamDZ https://t.co/JkfIF5kave

– DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ (@DZfoot_EN) October 3, 2021