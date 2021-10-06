Boulogne-Levallois atomizes Monaco, the quiet Asvel facing the Portel

On the last day, Monaco had to work hard to overcome Roanne (80-75), it was perhaps already a first alert. In any case the winners of Panathinaikos in the Euroleague did not weigh heavily on Tuesday evening on the floor of Marcel Cerdan (108-81). They were dominated from start to finish by an enterprising suburban team, which was able to lay the foundations for a good collective game (33 assists for only 12 stray balls) and offer a defensive intensity that greatly upset the Monegasque game.
Vincent Collet’s men led the entire match, winning all four quarters, and already leading well at halftime (59-32). Monaco’s defense failed to react with another 59 points conceded in the second act. In distress at three points (18% success), dominated on rebounds, the Monegasques were rolled. The offensive team of Boulogne made the difference, with a good Vincent Hunter (16 pts) supported by six players between 12 and 14 points. The Metros therefore recovered well from their initial setback at Le Mans (83-65).
Pau bounces back against Cholet
Pau-Orthez followed the same path. After being defeated at home by Bourg-en-Bresse (71-79), the Palois went to win at Cholet (77-80) after a close match, and where they still experienced waste (16 stray balls).
But, they were led by a Justin Bibbins impacting off the bench (14 pts, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), with the support of Giovan Oniangue (15 pts, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) and a bench that will have brought in 39 points and 17 rebounds. In Cholet, the impact of the DJ Hogg-Dominic Artis duo (22 pts and 18 pts) was not enough.
The quiet Asvel
Asvel has done the job, traveling to Portel, where it has imposed itself logically and quietly (69-94). Without Victor Wembanyama, and led by a beaming Dylan Osetkowski (21 pts, 8 rebounds, 4 assists), TJ Parker’s men imposed the strength of their rotations and their collective.
Particularly skillful behind the winning line (12-25), like Chris Jones (3/4) and an impeccable Charles Kahudi (3/3), the Villeurbanne controlled their game well defensively. Despite a good Devin Davis (16 pts) and Mathieu Wojciechowski (13 pts), and having tied the game in the last quarter (15-15), Le Portel was far too short.
Le Mans overcomes Nanterre
The evening was also good for Le Mans, which overcame Nanterre who nevertheless resisted until the end (86-75). The MSB therefore signs a second victory, despite a disastrous three-point address (16.7%) but with a domineering rebound (45 to 28) against commuters who lacked rigor (11 passes for 15 stray balls). Williams Narace and Kenny Baptiste (14 pts each) led the Sarthe offensive collective, while Nick Johnson (17 pts) and Luke Fischer (14) tried to save the furniture for Nanterre.
Finally, Châlons-Reims won against Roanne, scoring big (105-84), in the wake of a great Donte Grantham (19 pts, 8 rebounds, 2 assists). The Champagne attack was delighted. While Roanne was damaged at three points (24%). Despite Louis Cassier and Juvonte Reddic (16 pts each), Jean-Denys Choulet’s men had gone too far.