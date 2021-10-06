Boulogne-Levallois atomizes Monaco, the quiet Asvel facing the Portel

On the last day, Monaco had to work hard to overcome Roanne (80-75), it was perhaps already a first alert. In any case the winners of Panathinaikos in the Euroleague did not weigh heavily on Tuesday evening on the floor of Marcel Cerdan (108-81). They were dominated from start to finish by an enterprising suburban team, which was able to lay the foundations for a good collective game (33 assists for only 12 stray balls) and offer a defensive intensity that greatly upset the Monegasque game.