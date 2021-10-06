Breast and buttocks exhibited, Shakira has just posted a photo that will leave everyone speechless!

The pretty Colombian always displays a dream body. Even to think, that over time, Shakira is more and more sexy. It is in fact a reality. Blonde, brunette, chestnut and now redhead, everything suits her. But for the month of October, it is therefore a lioness’s mane that she sports.

Known for her sexy dances in your first English hit, “Whenever Wherever”, she has also become an outstanding dancer over time. And the producers understood it well since now, Shakira never releases a tube without a clip and a perfectly mastered choreography. But what is the secret of this Olympic form?

Mother of two little boys, a small brown dog and a white rabbit, Shakira is also a sportswoman who never hesitates to put on her sports outfit… Even for a photo shoot! For the cover of the new Cosmopolitan, English version, the Colombian singer has given everything level outfit. In a silvery body-hugging body with a low-cut neckline, the latter poses facing the camera, hair down and eyes piercing.





It is on his Instagram account that Gerard Piqué’s wife reveals the photos slipped inside the magazine. Shots sexier than ever, starting with the one where she is accompanied by a blue gym ball. Obviously far from being ready to play sports, Shakira poses in front of a mirror revealing her plump buttocks in all its forms. High heels, cleavage, wavy hair… the young woman gives everything. And Internet users are delighted: “Simply beautiful”, “The most beautiful in the world”, and multiple flame and heart-eye emojis.

