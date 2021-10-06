Breast cancer: a new treatment against an aggressive form authorized on November 1

“Good news” – in the words of Olivier Véran- in this pink October against breast cancer. The Minister of Health announced on Tuesday that a new treatment against an aggressive form of this cancer, called “triple negative”, would be authorized and available in France from November 1.

“Finally, there is a promising treatment produced by an American laboratory, called the Trodelvy,” said Olivier Véran during the questioning session to the government in the Assembly. “France was the first European country to be able to benefit a few patients while waiting for production to increase. I can confirm that it will be authorized for early access and available in France from November 1, 2021 ”, continued the Minister.

Trodelvy is an antibody treatment combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead laboratory.



9000 people each year

A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common, but accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year.

At the beginning of September, the High Authority for Health (HAS) announced that patients with this cancer – on which current drugs have no effect – could exceptionally receive this new treatment which is not yet authorized. The HAS has granted an early access permit to Trodelvy for one year.