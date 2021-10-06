Brigitte Macron sparkling for the grandiose finale of Fashion Week

The week of Fashion Week in Paris ended on October 5, 2021 with a parade tribute to Alber Elbaz, Israeli-American fashion designer who was artistic director of Lanvin, who died of the Covid last April. More than 40 fashion houses have joined design studio AZ Factory, his latest project, to create looks in his homage. Among them: Valentino, Hermès, Dior, Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton. The latter is one of the houses that Brigitte Macron is particularly fond of and she thus responded present for this great parade-event, alongside the businessman François-Henri Pinault. The husband of Salma Hayek took the pose with the First Lady French, impeccable with her long sparkling blazer during this show entitled Love Brings Love.

The legacy of designer Alber Elbaz was worthily celebrated at the Carreau du temple in Paris to close Parisian fashion week. “For me fashion, like flowers, is tomorrow. We don’t want faded flowers, we like fresh flowers. I would like to create a story called dream factory (dream factory), because the dream part is essential in the profession of creator. I often say that a factory without a dream has no future. And that a dream without a factory has no substance, “confided Alber Elbaz about his work in the magazine Vogue.





Brigitte Macron did not want to miss this celebration of women by Alber Elbaz, designer who marked the history of fashion. The wife of the President of the Republic was certainly able to discuss fashion with her daughter Tiphaine Auzière, also fashion addict. The lawyer had indeed been noticed the day before during the lingerie show of the Etam brand.

Adept of front rows, Brigitte Macron is also a woman of convictions. Emmanuel Macron’s wife was able to combine her passion and her involvement as a citizen who lives at the Elysee Palace by participating in a parade organized on the sidelines of Fashion Week, “Victoire, on parade!”. He put in the spotlight outfits with amputees and fitted women, to magnify the differences.