Britney Spears’ dad was using iCloud to spy on daughter

While American justice has just freed Britney Spears from the tutelage of her father, a New York Times documentary reveals the extent of the control that Jamie Spears exercised over his singer daughter, in particular by accessing data on her phone. If the superstar of the 2000s remains for the moment under the tutelage of professionals, she is therefore rid of her father, and rightly according to the revelations of the newspaper.

In the documentary “Controlling Britney Spears”, the NYT managed to testify Alex Vaslov, an employee of Black Box, a security company founded by a former member of the Israeli special forces and employed by Jamie Spears. According to him, the singer’s tutor was using all possible means to control his daughter.

In addition to placing microphones in his room, Black Box managed to put his iPhone under surveillance using a very simple method: an iPad and an iPod were linked to the same iCloud account as the phone.

Normally, iCloud is simply used to access its data on different devices or to recover it if it is lost. Only knowing the account password can act as a low-cost bugging. This terribly banal technique is often used in conjugal espionage.





According to the accusations of the New York Times, Black Box thus recovered all the possible data, encrypted it, then sent it to Jamie Spears and Robin Greenhill, the former manager of the assets of the singer.

A life under surveillance

ICloud access is like having a window into a person’s entire life. SMS, call history, notes, browsing history, photo album, everything can be recorded.

In response to the documentary, a spokesperson for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, the company that employs Robin Greenhill said that “vsThe accusations are false. Ms Greenhill was only involved in the safety of Ms Spears to the extent that Ms Spears requested it ”.

According to screenshots provided by Alex Vaslov to The New York Times, Jamie Spears was monitoring his daughter’s conversations with “Her mother, her boyfriend, her close friends and even her lawyers”.

At this time, it is not yet determined whether access to his daughter’s iCloud account was permitted by the terms of the guardianship, or whether Alex Vaslov’s testimony played into the decision to dismiss Jamie Spears. Either way, Judge Brenda Penny found her status to be “Untenable” and that he was suspended from his role of tutor immediately and in the interest of his daughter.