Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney movement after father’s guardianship is removed

The American popstar shared a video accompanied by a message in which she confides her emotion at the support of her fans, gathered under the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Britney Spears thanked her fans for helping her break free from her father’s tutelage. The American popstar shared a video of her in the sun, accompanied by a message in which she confides her emotion at their support.

Because if the singer ended up winning her case, it is partly thanks to them: since 2009, her most loyal supporters have been mobilizing under the hashtag #FreeBritney to demand the lifting of this supervision which they considered abusive. A movement that has only grown in size in recent years.

“The # FreeBritney movement… I have no words…” wrote Britney Spears. “Thanks to you and your relentless resilience to free me from my tutelage… my life is now in this direction !!!! Last night I cried for two hours, because my fans are the best and I know it … “.

“I understand your hearts and you understand mine…” she added in a second tweet. Last weekend, the artist announced on Instagram that she would now take the time to heal, after having spent thirteen years under the control of Jamie Spears.





After months of proceedings and twists and turns, a Los Angeles court ruled on September 29 to withdraw the guardianship of Britney spears to his father Jamie. A decision in accordance with the wishes of the singer, who had qualified as “abusive” this measure. This guardianship, set up in 2008 after mental disorders manifested by the star, remains for the moment in force but until further notice Jamie Spears has no more say in the management of the private life or the finances of his daughter, entrusted to professionals.

Britney Spears publicly opposed the guardianship during testimonies in front of justice or in social media posts. She had said in particular that she had not been able to have her IUD removed when she wanted to have other children, and to be forced to take medication that made her feel “drunk”.