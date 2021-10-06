Bruno Le Maire does not rule out aid to offset the rise in the price of gasoline

Guest of RTL on Tuesday, the Minister of the Economy, however, recalled that the government’s priority was to invest in electric vehicles.

“We must leave all the doors open.” Asked this morning by RTL, Bruno Le Maire assured that the government was ready to make an effort to offset the rise in the price of fuel, as it recently did with the energy check for gas and electricity. On the same subject of energies, he also attacked two presidential candidates head-on: Xavier Bertrand and Anne Hidalgo.

“On diesel and gasoline, if the surge continues, we will have to react, therefore assured Bruno Le Maire. We did it on gas and electricity, so if it is necessary to do it on fuel, we are ready to do it.“The Minister of the Economy, however, recalled that”consistency“Of the government, which has flagged a third of its stimulus plan towards green growth, was”instead of subsidizing electric vehicles and fast charging stations“.

“The candidates lose all consistency”

While Anne Hidalgo has advocated a reduction in fuel taxes in recent days, Bruno Le Maire blasted a “complete inconsistency“From the mayor of Paris”who wants to finance fossil fuelsWhile waging war on motorists in his town. “We are not close to an inconsistency», Continued the Minister.

Same subject – energy -, another victim: Xavier Bertrand. The president of the Hauts-de-France region, also a candidate, regretted that the State, which he said received two billion euros from the increase in taxes in absolute value, did not redistribute only 500 million through the energy check. “The candidates lose all consistency, said Bruno Le Maire. I don’t know where this figure comes from, but he forgets that when there is an increase in these taxes, there is an increase in charges on companies, and therefore a reduction in corporate taxWhich arrives in the coffers of the State. “All these calculations don’t hold up, let’s get back to consistency, concluded the Minister on this subject. Purchasing power is not [un plan de] communication is a political line.“

Nuclear defense

For Bruno Le Maire, the “true structural responseTo be provided to counter the surge in energy prices is to be sought from Brussels and the European Union. “Which is scandalous, he said, is that the price of energy is the price of the operation of the gas plants that we run [à l’autre bout] from Europe. The price must be [de l’énergie] is not indexed to the price of gas, but to the average cost of energy production in France. ” He also reiterated his attachment to nuclear power. “What the energy crisis shows us very starkly is that we need to be more independent, [et donc] reinvest in nuclear power. ” Investments that will not be long in coming, since Emmanuel Macron’s objective is to accelerate the development in France of the technology of small modular reactors, or small modular reactors (SMR).

Bruno Le Maire was finally questioned about the Pandora Papers scandal, this investigation into tax fraud carried out by several media. “I asked the DGFIP [de repérer les] French taxpayers in this list, he said. We will look for [ceux] who cheated and [on sera] intractable with [eux]. ” To do this, Bercy will initiate a “Task force” composed in particular of magistrates from the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office and specialists from the General Directorate of Public Finances. “We will check every euro cent”, assured Bruno Le Maire.

