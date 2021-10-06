Bruno will not touch his check for 1 million euros, the reasons!

This is a day that was dreaded by all viewers of 12 midday shots ! This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, Bruno was effectively eliminated from the famous daily TF1 meeting. However, the young man can nevertheless console himself with a jackpot of 1,026,107 euros. A sum that however, he will not touch in its entirety! Objeko tells you why.

The 12 strokes of noon : Bruno eliminated! A check that does not correspond to his real pot

It had to happen !

For several months, Bruno has never ceased to surprise fans of 12 midday shots. Whoever the challenger in front of him, the famous candidate always finished indeed by oust his opponent. For some, he was just unbeatable. Moreover, thanks to his 252 participations, the protégé of Jean-Luc Reichmann achieved the improbable feat of becoming the biggest competitor in the world in this kind of program. No other candidate on the planet has actually succeeded such a course in a game show.

However as always, too well in life that on television, everything has an end! This Tuesday, October 5, 2021, a newcomer has therefore finally succeeded in dethroning Bruno from his pedestal. After having delivered a very nice fight, the immense champion of 12 midday shots Then gives way to Loris, a young medical student. In his twenties, Bruno’s replacement in The 12 noon shots still has a hard time believing having achieved such a feat. Worse, he even seems embarrassed to have dismissed the master ” I still can not believe it. I want to apologize to Bruno. You are extraordinary, even in the game you are. It’s an honor to have been able to win against you ”.

An extremely fair-play loser

Asked by the journalists of Télé Loisirs after his defeat, Bruno simply recognizes the merit of his opponent: “On this round, I fell on harder than me. I couldn’t have done better. We both answered almost all of the questions. He was faster. I prefer to leave as well as on a thoughtlessness, I can’t blame myself. I am happy with my exit ”. Facing the press, the greatest champion of all time 12 midday shots also agrees to discuss his projects with his million euros.





Obviously, the youngster has indeed managed to keep his feet on the ground despite this long streak of zero: “I’m going to put the money, maybe in life insurance or in real estate, buying apartments to rent them out. It’s going to take me a while to deal with all of this. What he happens, I’ll save some money. I don’t have big plans, but I’m going to take trips while having fun ”. However, it is important to note that the champion of 12 midday shots will not have all of its earnings.

A very simple calculation

If today, Bruno is at the head of a jackpot of 1,026,127 euros, the check written by the production of TF1 will not however be identical to this sum. We must actually calculate the value of the gifts won by the star of 12 midday shots. Over the broadcasts, Bruno thus left with various presents, trips, cars, and even household appliances for an exact value of 325,807 euros. Finally, the young man will therefore receive on his account 700,300 euros. A real gold mine which should be more than sufficient to cover its many ambitions and allow it to become an owner. However, Bruno also leaves richer in other things.

While obviously the financial aspect is far from negligible, it must be recognized that Bruno’s participation in the 12 midday shots also allowed him to become a real star. After setting his record, many media did indeed take an interest in him; And this, even outside the borders of France. A notoriety that will perhaps offer him to consider new opportunities or allow the public to find him in another game show. In any case, after this incredible experience, his life will never be exactly the same. Thanks to this adventure in The 12 noon shots, Bruno indeed wins a colossal sum of money, a star status, an unforgettable experience and a lot of fans. Among the first of his admirers, Jean-Luc Reichmann also seemed to have a hard time imagining no longer finding Bruno on the sets.



