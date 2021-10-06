Cac 40: The Paris Bourse is alarmed by the surge in energy and falls by more than 2%

(BFM Bourse) – The day after a relatively vigorous rebound, the CAC 40 experienced a stinging relapse on Wednesday, losing 2.2% at mid-session in the face of rising inflationary risks with soaring energy, in particular in Europe natural gas prices.

Nothing seems to stop the surge in energy prices (in particular the staggering surge in natural gas in recent days in Europe), and operators are alarmed at the risks that this implies with regard to inflation. Manufacturers will not be able to ignore an increase in their tariffs: Saint-Gobain announces for example this morning that it will bear 1.5 billion euros in additional costs this year on its energy and raw material supplies compared to 2020, leading it to raise its prices by 8% on average in the second half of the year. Not to mention a negative effect on household income and indirectly on economic growth. In a context already marked by Sino-American tensions, the uncertainty over the landing of the real estate market in China, the difficulty in having a stimulus plan adopted in the United States, it is not surprising that discouragement is gaining in operators Wednesday, with a drop of 2.24% to 6,429.24 points of the CAC 40 around 12:30 pm. At the close, this level would correspond to a low since the end of last July for the barometer of the tricolor place.

On Tuesday, the markets had yet raised their heads, the tricolor index even signing its largest increase since July 21 (yet a gain of 1.52% is not dazzling in absolute terms).

Trying to take a step back, Hervé Goulletquer, head of strategy and management communication at La Banque Postale Asset Management, observes that it is certainly necessary to take an interest in the fears of the market, but without necessarily sharing them. Two themes come up most often: the orientation of wages and the profile of commodity prices, he emphasizes. However, “a cold look allows us to say that they are not sufficient to fully characterize the inflationary risk”: the first gives only a partial indication, as long as one does not also take into account the productivity (and the unit costs of the labor, that is to say deflated by productivity gains, are far from soaring to this day). The second must be understood along the price chain leading from that of raw products to that of finished goods and services. And the online loss from upstream to downstream is important there, except to enter into a “stagflationary” logic.

The hypothesis of a price dynamic becoming out of control is therefore not the one to favor, according to Hervé Goulletquer. “The diagnosis, according to which the strongest pressures on prices respond to a transitory phenomenon, is rather confirmed. Even if the duration of this one is very difficult to be specified. Which is certainly an element of weakening”, recognizes -he. While waiting to see the end of it, no other alternative than to “live with the concerns of the observers” …





In a note also published this morning, UBS broadly shares the conclusions of this analysis, according to which the current scenario corresponds more to a reflation (characterized by an increase in consumer demand, whose incomes have been largely supported by the States during the pandemic, combined with the fact that production has not yet returned to its pre-pandemic levels) only to stagflation. The Swiss bank also recognizes that the current risks on supply chains and energy are more difficult for investors to understand, which explains the stall since September. UBS therefore suggests adopting an “all-terrain” strategy: favoring “value” stocks, commodities and senior bonds issued by debtors rated non-Investment Grade (senior loans). Whether the economic parameters point to reflation or stagflation, these assets should indeed be doing well.

For the time being, operators are hardly concerned with sorting out the Paris index, 38 of the 40 titles showing a decline. Vivendi barely floats 0.09% and Carrefour about as much, while its British competitor Tesco has raised its earnings forecasts. Beyond that, indebted, cyclical, technological stocks, everyone is going: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield –5.1%) shows the largest drop, followed by Stellantis (-4.2%), Renault (-4 %), ArcelorMittal (-3.9%), STMicro (-3.3%) and Saint-Gobain, also down 3.3% after the presentation of its 2025 strategic plan.

On the rest of the rating, Eramet posted one of the few substantial increases of the morning, a 4.3% jump caused by the raising of the opinion of Exane BNP Paribas. The influential design office is now betting on an outperformance of value, by betting on a lasting surge in manganese prices. Eutelsat for its part takes 1.3% after the exercise of an option to increase to 22.9% of the capital of OneWeb, placing it now in second place among shareholders behind the Indian Bharti and its 30%. More modestly, Rexel is content with a gain of 0.4% after the announcement of the takeover of Mayer, a distributor with a strong presence in the south-eastern United States which will significantly strengthen the position of the French group. bringing additional revenue of $ 1.2 billion on a pro forma basis.

On the foreign exchange market, the greenback regains its prerogatives as a safe haven, the euro still slipping 0.56% to 1.1534 dollars, the lowest since July 2020. In terms of energy, prices barely slowed down to 82 , $ 31 per barrel of Brent (-0.3%).

Guillaume Bayre – © 2021 BFM Bourse