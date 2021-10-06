CAC40: sinks 6500Pts before retail sales

(CercleFinance.com) – The Paris Bourse fell sharply at the start of the session after its sharp rebound the day before, which allowed the CAC 40 to rise above 6570 points in a context marked by a return of the appetite for risk. The CAC 40 index lost 1.5% to 6,474 points.

Yesterday, the Parisian market had inexorably amplified its gains over the hours to finish with an increase of 1.5% to 6576 points, that is to say at the high of the day, on the basis of around 3.5 billion euros exchanges.

The wave of cheap buying after the fall of September also benefited Wall Street, although the US markets failed to match the performance of Europe.

At the final bell, the Dow Jones posted a rather sluggish rebound of 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained more than 1.2%.

In Asia, the Tokyo Stock Exchange continued its bearish momentum on Wednesday (-0.9%), further accentuating its large divergence with New York.

Still poisoned by the Evergrande affair, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.5%, while mainland Chinese stock markets remained closed.

According to some observers, the recent downturn in the stock markets shows an overreaction to fears related to the rise in interest rates, soaring energy prices and the situation in China.

According to them, the massive declines undergone since the beginning of the autumn give hope for the emergence of a more favorable scenario, which could allow attention to be shifted to the fundamentals, that is to say the results and the economy.

Many indicators are expected during the session, with the publication of retail sales in the euro zone which will provide more information on the recovery in consumption.





Investors will also watch the survey on private employment in the United States, which will be published in the early afternoon by the firm ADP, two days before the official report expected Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the risk appetite found by stakeholders will wane or if the next earnings season (which will start next week) will on the contrary allow it to strengthen.

‘The three main favorable winds for equities (earnings growth, money printing and tax stimulus) are weakening,’ admit the teams at Generali Investments.

‘But we still find equities cheap compared to bonds and we return to a stronger’ value ‘bias,’ analysts at the Italian insurer explain.

On the securities side, Saint-Gobain is launching ‘Grow & Impact’, its new strategic plan intended to accelerate the Group’s profitable growth.

The Group has set itself new financial objectives on an annual average for the period 2021-2025, with the acceleration of the generation of income and cash. The group is targeting internal revenue growth of between + 3% and + 5%, an operating margin of between 9% and 11%, a free cash flow conversion rate of over 50%, including ROCE between 12% and 15%.

Rexel announces the acquisition of Mayer, a major distributor of electrical products and services in the eastern United States. The company generated $ 1.2 billion in revenue over the past 12 months to the end of August 2021.

Eutelsat Communications increased its stake in OneWeb from 17.6% to 22.9%. The transaction was completed under financial terms identical to those of Eutelsat’s initial investment of $ 550 million announced in April and finalized on September 8.