Camille Lou’s confidences on her romantic depression

Camille Lou is no longer a heart to take. On the poster for “I lied”, from October 6, 2021 on France 2, the actress confided in her love breakup with Gabriele Beddoni. An overwhelming period for the singer.

Camille Lou follows in the footsteps of a killer in the miniseries I lied. From this Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the public discovers the actress on France 2 in the role of Audrey Barreyre, survivor of a serial killer at the age of 19 and then at 35. A scenario that pleased the actress, used to going through the ages for her characters in the series The Bazaar of Charity, I promise you or musicals The lovers of the Bastille and The Legend of King Arthur. “I’m hyper-empathetic. I put on a costume, a wig and I tell myself I’m a teenager. I remember things that I’ve been through, times when I had no confidence in myself at all, but where I was too keen to change things… And it’s instantaneous, ”she confided to 20 minutes.

Among the hard times of her life, the singer confided in her romantic depression. A painful period that arose during her break-up with the Italian dancer Gabriele Beddoni, after five years together. “Sometimes we don’t ask for your opinion. He goes away. And your world falls apart. You fall, you hurt yourself badly. And you get up, alone, and you realize that in fact, the world is still there and it is even more beautiful than you thought “, she wrote on Instagram to announce the sad news. Almost a year after the end of her relationship, she confided in Paris Match in March 2021: “After my break-up, I went through difficult times. I weighed only 50 kilos”. It was by discovering her physical appearance that the former candidate of Dance with the stars clicked to get better: “It was a trigger: I realized that I had to live again, and to the fullest”. A resolution that pushed her to delete all the photos of her ex-companion from her social networks.





Since then, Camille Lou has found love in the arms of Romain Laulhé. “We have been together for a very short time, for six months. It’s luck, fate … He was my surf teacher,” she said on the show It feels good hosted by Anne Roumanoff, in February 2021. A meeting on which she came back: “I did a shoot where my character is a surfer so I was told: ‘We are going to put you a lining for surfing’, but I have said, ‘No, I want to try.’ So I took surf lessons with this wonderful young man and it was a meeting … Sometimes the planets align. “

