Canon Offers Solution for Creators of 3D Virtual Reality Content

With the RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye Lens, Canon offers a complete solution for professional creators of 3D virtual reality content.

This is a first for the brand. Canon unveils an original lens for creating virtual reality and 3D content, the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye. It will need to be paired with an EOS R5 full-frame hybrid. To exploit the images produced in this way, Canon is also developing the EOS VR Utility software and a plug-in for Premiere Pro. The idea is simple: provide a turnkey solution for professionals in the sector to simplify the workflow while offering good image quality. A still developing sector Because yes, virtual reality is on the rise. In any case, this is what Canon thinks, which estimates that the market will be multiplied by seven over the next four years. With the forays of Facebook, Sony or even Microsoft and perhaps even Apple in this segment, Canon unveils the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye lens which makes it possible to create 180 ° and 3D images that can be viewed with a helmet dedicated to virtual reality.

The RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye. © Canon

Virtual reality that should not be confused with augmented reality, which responds to different challenges. In the areas mentioned, Canon speaks of virtual visits to museums or real estate, training and business sectors such as industry or health. Of course, the more mainstream entertainment sector is not forgotten. An easy to implement solution For the moment, Canon is not talking about 360 ° capture, which is very complex to implement, in particular to manage to hide production equipment or to expose a given scene. On the other hand, the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye makes it possible to simplify the production of content at 180 ° by using only one relatively compact device instead of two mounted on a tripod or on a rig.

The RF 5.2mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye will only be compatible with the EOS R5. © Canon



Another advantage is that the 60 mm interocular space of the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye is similar to that of human eyes. Image acquisition is also simplified, with a single, perfectly synchronized file for the production team to manage. In addition, the dual fisheye lens benefits from a fairly generous aperture, but also from the high-end finishes of the L series of Canon lenses. Note however that the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye does not offer autofocus.

With the RF 5.2 mm F2.8L Dual Fisheye, two images are captured simultaneously on the single sensor of the EOS R5 with the promise of a simplified workflow. © Canon

Software with subscription To exploit the image, or rather the resulting double image, Canon offers the EOS VR Utility software and a plug-in for Adobe’s Premiere Pro editing software. For the moment, the software is free, but its full use should ultimately be subject to a subscription, the price of which is still to be defined.

The EOS VR Utility software will be free at first. © Canon